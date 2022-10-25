Grailed Launches Women’s Offering One Week After Being Acquired by GOAT

Grailed is getting into womenswear.

The streetwear marketplace announced on Tuesday that its expansion into women’s is part of an initiative to offer its community a “more inclusive” experience — one that is “driven by personal style and not gender.”

This is not Grailed’s first venture into womenswear, however. In October 2017, the company introduced Heroine, a separate women’s site it operated for four years. In December 2021, Grailed announced the site’s closure, noting that there were more female users on its main platform than on Heroine.

According to Grailed, this new approach will now make womenswear a core vertical of the platform. Womenswear is now available directly on Grailed.com and through the Grailed iOS app, instead of its own separate platform.

Related GOAT Group Confirms Acquisition of Grailed Two Years After Being Vandalized & Looted, Flight Club Reopens Its LA Flagship Arc'teryx Restores 7 Archive Jackets for a New Grailed Collection

Richie Shazam stars in Grailed’s new women’s launch campaign. CREDIT: Grailed

Upon logging into the Grailed app and creating an account, community members can personalize their shopping feed by selecting to browse womenswear, menswear or both in one experience, Grailed said. Featured brands span luxury (Chanel, Dior, Prada, Bottega Venetta), emerging contemporary (Ganni, The Row, Telfar), streetwear (Stussy, Aime Leon Dore, Nike) and vintage.

“Grailed has always been about making fashion personal and accessible, no matter your style or identity,” Grailed CEO Arun Gupta said in a statement. “Now we’re bringing this mission to more people, putting the future of fashion in the hands of an even bigger community.”

The shopping platform kicks off the womenswear launch with a campaign starring Richie Shazam, Alani Figueroa, Lindsay Vrckovnik, Amalie Gassmann and Blake Abbie.

This launch follows last week’s announcement that GOAT Group reached an agreement to acquire Grailed in a cash and stock deal. The transaction, according to GOAT Group, is subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The deal is expected to close within approximately 45 days, GOAT Group said, and the two companies will continue to operate independently until that time.

In September 2021, Grailed announced that it closed a Series B funding round of $60 million, which was led by GOAT Group. GOAT Group said last week that with the acquisition, there will be a combined global community of more than 50 million members across 170 countries.