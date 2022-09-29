Yes, Gen Z Really Loves Dollar Tree, Walmart and Target, According to Research

Millennials turned to online shopping during the pandemic to purchase their favorite international brands.

Amazon, Walmart and Target have more in common than just being among the top retailers across the U.S. — they’re also currently among Gen Z’s favorite brands.

That’s according to new data from Morning Consult, which gathered data via surveys conducted between May 1 and Aug. 21, 2022. According to the report, Amazon, Walmart and Target ranked fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively, on the list of Gen Z’s favorite brands, beating out companies like Nike, Oreo, Dollar Tree and Apple. All three retailers were noted as favorable among other generation groups, though they ranked slightly higher when ranked by Gen Z.

Youtube was the top ranked favorite among Gen Z adults, followed by Google and Netflix.

When compared to millennials’ preferences, Discord, TikTok, Crocs, Snapchat and Shein all had the highest gaps in favorability points with regard to Gen Z preferences. That is, Gen Z appeared to rank these brands much higher than their millennial counterparts.

For example, 59.69% of Gen Z adults have a favorable opinion of Crocs, which represents 13.38 percentage points higher than millennials who have the same opinion (46.30%).

Among Gen Z men, the most popular brand was Youtube, followed by Gatorade, Playstation, Google and Walmart. Among Gen Z women, Youtube, Google, Netflix, Target and M&Ms ranked as the top five brands.

When it comes to apparel, Shein was the standout brand, especially among Gen Z women. 44% of Gen Z adults said they viewed the fast-fashion company favorably, compared with 22% of adults across all generations.

In general, Gen Z tends to favor fast fashion brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Zara. In ThredUp’s Global Data 2022 Consumer Survey, 1,989 people, aged 16-25, were asked questions about their shopping behaviors ahead of the back-to-school season, as well as their relationship with fast fashion. 1 in 3 respondents said they were addicted to fast fashion due to its low prices coupled with pressures of social media.