FWRD Rolls Out Luxury Handbag Resale Program — Here Are All the Details

Retailer FWRD, which is part of Revolve Group, Inc., announced the launch of its FWRD Buyback resale program today.

The company joins the many brands, from Lululemon to Mr Porter, that are bolstering its sustainability strategy through resale services.

Here’s how it works: Customers can trade up their unwanted handbags purchased from FWRD within the last year for credit towards a new purchase. Handbags accepted to FWRD Buyback are then re-introduced to the FWRD community at prices marked between 25%-50% below initial retail.

Supported by proprietary data, and a vetted purchase history, eligible exchanges are conducted via a personal FWRD account. Once authenticated and accepted, a credit of 50% of the original purchase price is issued.

With this program, high-end designer handbags, from brands including Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Chloe, Givenchy, Loewe and The Row, are able to extend its life cycle and further a more circular shopping experience.

In addition, FWRD Renew (the new destination for pre-owned designer pieces) will include highlights from creative director Kendall Jenner’s ongoing edit for FWRD, as well as her own closet.

“The more I work with the FWRD team, the more I learn just how deeply they understand their

customers. The FWRD Buyback program is yet another way to show that they’re always listening,

and I’m thrilled that after years of their hard work perfecting the system, it has come to fruition,” Jenner, who was announced as FWRD’s Creative Director last year, said.

Guidelines for accepted handbags include those that have minimal to no wear on or around corners, darkening on handles and straps, no scratching or very faint marks on exterior and minimal to no discoloration or fading of leather or fabrication. Handbags that will be refused include final sale bags, bags missing components and bags that have been modified or customized.