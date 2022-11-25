L.A. Retailer Fred Segal Brings a Taste of California to NYC’s SoHo

Fred Segal has landed in New York City.

The celeb-favorite Los Angeles-based specialty store has opened a 1,600-square-foot pop-up shop at 252 Lafayette Street, in the heart of Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

Fred Segal’s NYC pop-up marks the retailer’s first standalone footprint for its freshly launched private label collection, Neighborhoods. Built on a foundation of heritage, inclusivity, and love, the retailer said Neighborhoods draws inspiration from the “unique tapestry” of vibrant communities and different cultures.

Developed by designer Alfredo Settimio with ultra-soft fabrics, the line offers an intentionally oversized fit in celebration of body diversity and without gender in mind. Settimio took on the Fred Segal logo revamping the iconic stamp for a fresh take while preserving the brand’s legacy.

“We believe New York and Los Angeles share a similar mindset in seeking comfort, quality, and an elevated experience with the brands they shop,” Jeff Lotman, CEO of Fred Segal and Global Icons, said in a statement. “That is why New York felt like a natural home for this collection, we share the same philosophies when it comes to shopping.”

The Fred Segal Neighborhoods pop-up is slated to run through the holiday season and functions as the first foray into a larger strategic expansion with retail partnerships and additional doors for the in-house label next year.

“We’re thrilled to open a limited time pop-up this holiday season featuring our most anticipated projects including our first true private label collection and our new vintage program FOUND by Fred Segal,” added Lotman. “Our largest sales aside from the LA region has always been NYC and it’s been a long time coming for us to launch on the East Coast.”

The retailer launched FOUND by Fred Segal in 2021 as a “curated insider offering” of hand-selected vintage and upcycled men’s and women’s outerwear, knitwear, shoes, and accessories.

Focusing on styles from the ‘60s and ‘70s, with additional finds from the ‘80s and ‘90s, FOUND sources artisanal vintage, vetted for authenticity from “just-right” American-made denim to refurbished Rolexes and a seasonal assortment of suede and leathers.

This isn’t the first time Fred Segal has popped up on the East Coast. In August 2021, Fred Segal opened a limited-time pop-up inside of Isaac Boot’s Torch’d Shoppe in Wainscott, N.Y. in the Hamptons.

Lotman’s Global Icons acquired Fred Segal in 2019 and has revitalized the iconic retailer, which has been in business since 1961. In addition to its 21,000-square-foot flagship store on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, Fred Segal also has stores in Malibu, LAX airport and Studio City in California, as well as Las Vegas and Seoul, South Korea.