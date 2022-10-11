Find Out Where 14 New Forever 21 Stores Are Opening

Forever 21 said on Tuesday that it will open 14 new stores across the U.S. through spring 2023.

The first location to open under the new roll out plan was a new store at the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico, Calif., which opened its doors in August. Other new stores will open soon in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Virginia and more.

“We’re seeing even more consumers returning to the in-store shopping experience,” Forever 21 CEO, Winnie Park, said in a statement. “While our online business remains strong and a key component of our growth strategy, we love interacting with our consumers in-store. We’re excited to open 14 new locations and bring Forever 21’s L.A. style and attitude to our consumers.”

At each new location, Forever 21 said it will celebrate with grand opening events and special promotions, including gift card giveaways, gifts with purchase and food and beverages to welcome the community. New stores will also be decorated with a variety of photo op moments to help guests share the festivities and their in-store experience, the retailer said.

“Consumers are once again enjoying the benefits of shopping in-store and are purchasing for a range of activities such as expanded social events or a wardrobe refresh as they return to the office,” Jacob Hawkins, Forever 21’s chief marketing, digital and omni officer, added. “We’re also seeing even more customers choosing the buy online, pick up in-store option, and these 14 new stores reflect our commitment to ensuring we have the local inventory to meet demand for this increasingly popular omni shopping model.”

This store expansion comes as the fast fashion retailer announced in December that it would be available for purchase at JCPenney, in stores and online. At the time of the announcement, JCPenney said it will sell an assortment of tops, bottoms, and dresses across the Forever 21 catalogue in 100 of its stores and on its website.

Both JCPenney and Forever 21 are owned by Authentic Brands Group, the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions, including Barneys New York, Juicy Couture, and Reebok.

The retail powerhouse, led by CEO Jamie Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse, acquired Forever 21 in 2020 after the fashion firm went into bankruptcy in 2019. It acquired JCPenney via its venture group SPARC, which includes mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties.

Here, FN lists the Forever 21 stores that open through next spring.

California

Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico, Calif.

The Outlets at Tejon in Tejon Ranch, Calif.

Florida

Florida Keys Premium Outlets in Florida City, Fla.

Georgia

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock, Ga.

Illinois

Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, Ill.

Iowa

The Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa

Massachusetts

Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis, Mass.

Nevada

Las Vegas Premium Outlets North in Las Vegas, Nev.

Pennsylvania

Grove City Premium Outlets in Grove City, Pa.

Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Puerto Rico

Mayaguez Mall in Mayaguez, P.R.

Rhode Island

Warwick Mall in Warwick, R.I.

Virginia

Leesburg Premium Outlets in Leesburg, Va.

Norfolk Premium Outlets in Norfolk, Va.