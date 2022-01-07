FFANY Will Not Hold ‘Official Market Week’ in February as Omicron Continues to Impact Trade Show Schedule

New York continues to grapple with the impact of high cases and Omicron disruptions.

Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in New York and across the country, FDRA and FFANY said today the New York-based trade show will not be promoted as an “official market week” in February.

“The one thing we can count on is the fact that change is constant. What a difference a month makes,” wrote FDRA and FFANY execs in an email.

The groups noted that many retailers have scrapped plans to come to New York in February due to supply chain disruptions, order timing shifts and restrictions related to the Omicron variant.

“While we continue to support each of you, we understand that many companies have New York showrooms and will conduct limited appointments as desired in February and many will attend regional shows. We encourage each company to do what is best for the health of your employees as well as your business,” FFANY and FDRA said in the letter.

FDRA and FFANY have now shifted their focus to the June market as other trade shows, including Outdoor Retailer, the Atlanta Shoe Market and Informa’s Las Vegas shows remain on the schedule for the coming weeks.

FN has learned that at least two high-profile brands have pulled out of OR, which is set for Jan. 26-28 in Denver.

The Dallas Apparel and Accessories Market is moving forward with plans for its show on Jan. 11-14, and this week shared updated COVID safety measures, including a mask mandate and on-site testing.

Meanwhile, with the men’s market in focus in both the U.S. and Europe, Informa decided not to hold the Project show in New York this month. Liberty previously decided to sit out this season.

Pitti Uomo is still scheduled to take place in Florence, Italy next week, even after some brands cancelled their plans to attend. Milan and Paris will hold men’s fashion weeks this month, and Couture is set for the City of Light, though designer Giorgio Armani decided not to host shows in Paris and Milan amid the coronavirus surge in Europe.