A Complete Calendar of All the Footwear Trade Shows in 2023

The pandemic has forever altered the trade show landscape, amid the adoption of numerous digital tools and ever-shifting business priorities and practices for manufacturers and retailers. But one thing is certain: Footwear is a familial industry, and in-person gatherings will always be a welcome opportunity to share ideas and discover product.
Below is the current lineup of trade events planned for 2023. FN will continue to update this list with any new developments regarding date or venue changes.
JANUARY
1.10-1.11
Outdoor Retailer Snow Show
Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
Outdoorretailer.com
1.10-1.13
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market
Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
1.10-1.13
Pitti Uomo
Fortezza da Basso, Florence
Uomo.pittimmagine.com
1.12-1.15
WESA’s International Western/English Apparel & Equipment Market
Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Wesatradeshow.com
1.15-1.18
LA Market Week
California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
1.17-1.18
Premiere Vision New York
Centre415, New York
Premierevision.com/en
1.17-1.19
The IR Show
San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif.
TheIRshow.com
1.18-1.20
Pitti Bimbo
Fortezza da Basso, Florence
Bimbo.pittimmagine.com/en
1.21-1.23
Who’s Next
Porte de Versailles, Paris
Whosnext.com
1.23-1.24
Project New York
Iron 23, New York
Projectfashionevents.com
1.30-1.31
Bluegrass Buyer’s Market
Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.
Silverliningshows.com
1.31-2.4
Atlanta Apparel
AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
FEBRUARY
2.1-2.2
Chicago Shoe Market
Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.
Chicagoshoemarket.com
2.5-2.6
TRU Show – San Francisco
Embassy Suites San Francisco Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.
Trushow.com
2.6-2.10
FFANY
Member showrooms, New York
FFANY.org
2.7-2.9
Premiere Vision Paris
Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris
Premierevision.com/en
2.8-2.9
The Great Event Show
Teaneck Marriott at Glenpoint, Teaneck, N.J.
Greateventshow.com
2.13-2.15
Sourcing at Magic
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Sourcingatmagic.com
2.13-2.15
Magic Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Magicfashionevents.com
2.13-2.15
Project Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Projectfashionevents.com
2.18-2.20
Atlanta Shoe Market
Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta/
Atlantashoemarket.com
2.19-2.22
Micam Milano
Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Milano.themicam.com/en/
2.19-2.22
Mipel
Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Mipel.com/en
2.20-2.23
MosShoes
Gostiny Dvor, Moscow
Mosshoes.com/en/
2.21-2.23
Lineapelle
Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Lineapelle-fair.it/en
2.21-2.23
Coterie New York
Jacob Javits Center, New York City
Coteriefashionevents.com
2.21-2.23
Magic New York
Jacob Javits Center, New York
Magicfashionevents.com
2.26-2.27
Boston Shoe Travelers – Northeast Expo
DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org
MARCH
3.1-3.2
NW Materials Show
Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore.
Americanevents.com
3.3-3.6
Premiere Classe
Tuileries Garden, Paris
Whosnext.com/en/premiere-classe
3.4-3.7
Northwest Market Association
Embassy Suites, Tigard, Ore.
Northwestmarket.org
3.5-3.7
Shoes Düsseldorf
Areal Böhler, Düsseldorf, Germany
Shoes-duesseldorf.com
3.7-3.8
NE Materials Show
Hynes Convention Center, Boston
Americanevents.com
3.12-3.15
LA Market Week
California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
3.13-3.15
APLF/Fashion Access
Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE
APLF.com
3.15-3.16
Project Tokyo
Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo
Project-tokyo.com
3.21-3.24
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market
Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
3.28-4.1
Atlanta Apparel
AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
3.29-3.30
Made in France Premiere Vision
Carreau du Temple, Paris
Premierevision.com/en/
APRIL
4.26-4.27
Magic Nashville
Music City Center, Nashville, Tenn.
Magicfashionevents.com
JUNE
6.5-6.9
FFANY
Member showrooms, New York
FFANY.org
6.6-6.8
Footwear Show NY Expo
The Park Lane Hotel, New York City
FSNYE.com
6.6-6.9
Atlanta Apparel
AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
6.9-6.11
Outdoor Retailer Summer
Colorado Convention Center, Denver
Outdoorretailer.com
6.11-6.14
LA Market Week
California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
6.17-6.18
Outdoor Adventure X
Snowbasin Resort and Pineview Reservoir, Utah
Outdooradventurex.com
6.27-6.30
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
JULY
7.8-7.10
SwimShow
Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami
Swimshow.com
7.19-7.21
Outdoor Retailer Summer
Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
Outdoorretailer.com
7.26-7.27
Chicago Shoe Market
Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.
Chicagoshoemarket.com
7.28-7.30
The IR Show
San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif.
TheIRshow.com
7.30-8.1
Bluegrass Buyer’s Market
Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.
Silverliningshows.com
7.30-8.2
LA Market Week
California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
AUGUST
8.1-8.5
Atlanta Apparel
AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
8.7-8.11
FFANY
Member showrooms, New York
FFANY.org
8.12-8.14
Atlanta Shoe Market
Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta/
Atlantashoemarket.com
8.20-8.21
Boston Shoe Travelers – Northeast Expo
DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.
Bostonshoetravelers.org
8.22-8.25
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market
Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
8.23-8.26
WESA’s International Western/English Apparel & Equipment Market
Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Wesatradeshow.com
8.29-8.31
ACLE (All China Leather Exhibition)
Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shanghai
ACLEchina.com/en-us/
SEPTEMBER
9.2-9.4
Who’s Next
Porte de Versailles, Paris
Whosnext.com
9.29-10.2
Premiere Classe
Tuileries Garden, Paris
Whosnext.com/en/premiere-classe
OCTOBER
10.8-10.11
LA Market Week
California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles
Californiamarketcenter.com
10.10-10.14
Atlanta Apparel
AmericasMart, Atlanta
Atlanta-apparel.com
10.24-10.27
Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market
Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas
Dallasmarketcenter.com
NOVEMBER
11.14-11.16
Outdoor Retailer Summer
Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
Outdoorretailer.com
11.27-12.1
FFANY
Member showrooms, New York
FFANY.org
11.28-11.30
Footwear Show NY Expo
The Park Lane Hotel, New York City
FSNYE.com
11.28-11.30
The Running Event
Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas
Therunningevent.com