A Complete Calendar of All the Footwear Trade Shows in 2023

The pandemic has forever altered the trade show landscape, amid the adoption of numerous digital tools and ever-shifting business priorities and practices for manufacturers and retailers. But one thing is certain: Footwear is a familial industry, and in-person gatherings will always be a welcome opportunity to share ideas and discover product.

Below is the current lineup of trade events planned for 2023. FN will continue to update this list with any new developments regarding date or venue changes.

JANUARY

1.10-1.11

Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

Outdoorretailer.com

1.10-1.13

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market

Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

1.10-1.13

Pitti Uomo

Fortezza da Basso, Florence

Uomo.pittimmagine.com

1.12-1.15

WESA’s International Western/English Apparel & Equipment Market

Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Wesatradeshow.com

1.15-1.18

LA Market Week

California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

1.17-1.18

Premiere Vision New York

Centre415, New York

Premierevision.com/en

1.17-1.19

The IR Show

San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif.

TheIRshow.com

1.18-1.20

Pitti Bimbo

Fortezza da Basso, Florence

Bimbo.pittimmagine.com/en

1.21-1.23

Who’s Next

Porte de Versailles, Paris

Whosnext.com

1.23-1.24

Project New York

Iron 23, New York

Projectfashionevents.com

1.30-1.31

Bluegrass Buyer’s Market

Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.

Silverliningshows.com

1.31-2.4

Atlanta Apparel

AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

FEBRUARY

2.1-2.2

Chicago Shoe Market

Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.

Chicagoshoemarket.com

2.5-2.6

TRU Show – San Francisco

Embassy Suites San Francisco Waterfront, Burlingame, Calif.

Trushow.com

2.6-2.10

FFANY

Member showrooms, New York

FFANY.org

2.7-2.9

Premiere Vision Paris

Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris

Premierevision.com/en

2.8-2.9

The Great Event Show

Teaneck Marriott at Glenpoint, Teaneck, N.J.

Greateventshow.com

2.13-2.15

Sourcing at Magic

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Sourcingatmagic.com

2.13-2.15

Magic Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Magicfashionevents.com

2.13-2.15

Project Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Projectfashionevents.com

Inside the Atlanta Shoe Market at the Cobb Galleria Centre. CREDIT: Courtesy of Atlanta Shoe Market/Robin Bish

2.18-2.20

Atlanta Shoe Market

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta/

Atlantashoemarket.com

2.19-2.22

Micam Milano

Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Milano.themicam.com/en/

2.19-2.22

Mipel

Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Mipel.com/en

2.20-2.23

MosShoes

Gostiny Dvor, Moscow

Mosshoes.com/en/

2.21-2.23

Lineapelle

Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Lineapelle-fair.it/en

2.21-2.23

Coterie New York

Jacob Javits Center, New York City

Coteriefashionevents.com

2.21-2.23

Magic New York

Jacob Javits Center, New York

Magicfashionevents.com

2.26-2.27

Boston Shoe Travelers – Northeast Expo

DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.

Bostonshoetravelers.org

The Emerging Designers section at Micam Milano. CREDIT: Courtesy of Micam

MARCH

3.1-3.2

NW Materials Show

Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore.

Americanevents.com

3.3-3.6

Premiere Classe

Tuileries Garden, Paris

Whosnext.com/en/premiere-classe

3.4-3.7

Northwest Market Association

Embassy Suites, Tigard, Ore.

Northwestmarket.org

3.5-3.7

Shoes Düsseldorf

Areal Böhler, Düsseldorf, Germany

Shoes-duesseldorf.com

3.7-3.8

NE Materials Show

Hynes Convention Center, Boston

Americanevents.com

3.12-3.15

LA Market Week

California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

3.13-3.15

APLF/Fashion Access

Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE

APLF.com

3.15-3.16

Project Tokyo

Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo

Project-tokyo.com

3.21-3.24

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market

Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

Inside the Atlanta Apparel trade show. CREDIT: Jennie Bell

3.28-4.1

Atlanta Apparel

AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

3.29-3.30

Made in France Premiere Vision

Carreau du Temple, Paris

Premierevision.com/en/

APRIL

4.26-4.27

Magic Nashville

Music City Center, Nashville, Tenn.

Magicfashionevents.com

JUNE

6.5-6.9

FFANY

Member showrooms, New York

FFANY.org

6.6-6.8

Footwear Show NY Expo

The Park Lane Hotel, New York City

FSNYE.com

6.6-6.9

Atlanta Apparel

AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

6.9-6.11

Outdoor Retailer Summer

Colorado Convention Center, Denver

Outdoorretailer.com

6.11-6.14

LA Market Week

California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

6.17-6.18

Outdoor Adventure X

Snowbasin Resort and Pineview Reservoir, Utah

Outdooradventurex.com

6.27-6.30

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

JULY

7.8-7.10

SwimShow

Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami

Swimshow.com

7.19-7.21

Outdoor Retailer Summer

Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

Outdoorretailer.com

7.26-7.27

Chicago Shoe Market

Embassy Suites, Lombard, Ill.

Chicagoshoemarket.com

7.28-7.30

The IR Show

San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif.

TheIRshow.com

7.30-8.1

Bluegrass Buyer’s Market

Embassy Suites, Lexington, Ky.

Silverliningshows.com

7.30-8.2

LA Market Week

California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

AUGUST

8.1-8.5

Atlanta Apparel

AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

8.7-8.11

FFANY

Member showrooms, New York

FFANY.org

8.12-8.14

Atlanta Shoe Market

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta/

Atlantashoemarket.com

8.20-8.21

Boston Shoe Travelers – Northeast Expo

DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, N.H.

Bostonshoetravelers.org

8.22-8.25

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market

Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

8.23-8.26

WESA’s International Western/English Apparel & Equipment Market

Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Wesatradeshow.com

8.29-8.31

ACLE (All China Leather Exhibition)

Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shanghai

ACLEchina.com/en-us/

SEPTEMBER

9.2-9.4

Who’s Next

Porte de Versailles, Paris

Whosnext.com

9.29-10.2

Premiere Classe

Tuileries Garden, Paris

Whosnext.com/en/premiere-classe

OCTOBER

10.8-10.11

LA Market Week

California Market Center showrooms, Los Angeles

Californiamarketcenter.com

10.10-10.14

Atlanta Apparel

AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta-apparel.com

10.24-10.27

Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market + Total Home & Gift Market

Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Dallasmarketcenter.com

NOVEMBER

11.14-11.16

Outdoor Retailer Summer

Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

Outdoorretailer.com

11.27-12.1

FFANY

Member showrooms, New York

FFANY.org

11.28-11.30

Footwear Show NY Expo

The Park Lane Hotel, New York City

FSNYE.com

11.28-11.30

The Running Event

Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

Therunningevent.com