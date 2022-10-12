Foot Locker, Zappos & More Retailers Sound Off on Crocs’ Success

There’s the iconic Coke bottle, McDonald’s Golden Arches and now Crocs’ Classic Clog. Whether you love or hate it, Crocs is a household name — and the brand has never been more popular. Over the past two decades, the shoe has become an enduring symbol in fashion and pop culture. Meanwhile, the company continues to deliver big on comfort, collaboration, personalization and value.

Here, Crocs’ retail partners on the brand’s past and present success and what makes their relationship work

KATHY FORSTADT SENIOR DIRECTOR OF MERCHANDISING, ZAPPOS

“Not only are they the new ‘it’ shoe, but their unique ability to be personalized to express one’s personality with Jibbitz has huge appeal. The Crocs team always comes to the table excited to collaborate and grow our assortment together. Thanks to our shared brand ethos of encouraging self expression, they’re great partners to create collabs with — such as our Crocs ‘Clueless’ collection from earlier this spring, and the summer launch of the SmileyWorld Classic Clog designs. They’re also great partners in giving back and doing good. At the onset of the pandemic, Crocs and Zappos donated shoes to nurses and hospital staff working countless long hours. Did we mention we just worked side by side on a new adaptive design as well — the Classic Adjustable Slip Resistant Clog? The greatness of this partnership knows no bounds.”

MIKE EDWARDS DIVISION PRESIDENT, FAMOUS FOOTWEAR

“We have a great working partnership with Crocs. The people, the collaboration and the shared desire to surprise and delight the customer. This October, they are generously donating clogs and socks to our charity partner, Ticket to Dream Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing hope and opportunity for foster children across the nation. These items will be used as holiday gifts for foster children across the country. Famous Footwear consumers are looking for fashion-forward, versatile, comfortable, fun footwear, and Crocs provides exactly that. Crocs’ biggest strength is its versatility.”

BRIAN BURNETT SVP & GMM, RACK ROOM SHOES

“For the past 20 years, Crocs has been known as a disruptive, yet very recognizable brand. That interpersonal relationship has allowed them to be bold, with color, prints, materials and new designs that make them distinctive. The knowledge and information sharing between Crocs and Rack Room Shoes is invaluable. We consistently share our customer and consumer experiences. We respect, trust, listen and most importantly react to retail learnings, which creates a true, authentic and successful partnership, while at the same time, we have fun!”

ANDREW GRAY EVP OF GLOBAL LOCKERS AND CHAMPS SPORTS, FOOT LOCKER INC.

“Crocs highlights how style, comfort and personalization all come together. It’s about new

choices, customizing with Jibbitz and styling your unique look. Crocs really taps into how sneaker culture is broadening and is a standout as a lifestyle brand. Innovation, fun and a little sense of humor is what makes our partnership so strong. Together, our exclusive collaborations connect to the culture and bring joy. Whether it’s Ron English Party Animals or scented Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crocs, which were part of our exclusive cereal drop, we’re creating product that’s playful and allows customers of all ages to express themselves.”

MATT MCCABE SVP & GMM, ACADEMY SPORTS

“Crocs are perfect for any occasion as they’ve grown beyond the Classic Clog. There are sandals and fuzzlined [styles] for the spring and fall seasons, as well as rugged all-terrain outsoles for the outdoors, so they appeal to our adult outdoor customer as much as our high school teens. One strength Crocs offers is collaboration. This September, Academy hosted its first ‘Crocs Week at Academy,’ which consisted of themed days throughout the week for Academy customers to interact with and show off their Crocs. While customers were encouraged to share their photos on social media, there were in-store elements like free swag with a $40 purchase of Crocs and surprise giveaways.”