Foot Locker Inc. and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Connected Inventory Partnership

Foot Locker Inc. and Fanatics announced a long-term connected inventory partnership today, which will bring officially-licensed fan gear and merchandise from top leagues and sports properties to Foot Locker consumers in a major way.

With this partnership, the companies said via statement that Foot Locker will “continue to power the front-end online and mobile customer experience across its portfolio of e-commerce brands,” and that the orders will be fulfilled by Fanatics.

This fall, the companies said consumers on Footlocker.com, Kidsfootlocker.com and Champssports.com will have access to “a significant portion” of the Fanatics licensed sports merchandise assortment. This includes teams and players from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA and NCAA. The collection will feature full-family sizing and options in apparel, jerseys, headwear and hard goods from brands including Fanatics, Nike, Adidas, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Pro Standard and Wear by Erin Andrews. Also, Fanatics confirmed it will extend its hot market and championship collections as part of the deal, which includes products from “some of the sports world’s biggest moments.”

“We are excited to partner with Fanatics as we continue to enrich our assortment, provide more choice to our consumer, and enhance our omnichannel positioning,” Foot Locker Inc. EVP of Global Lockers and Champs Sports Andrew Gray said in a statement. “Pairing Foot Locker’s leadership in sneaker culture with the sports fan and assortment power of Fanatics is a natural fit. Bringing together these two dynamic forces will drive and serve sport and sneaker culture in exciting ways.”

Jack Boyle, global co-president of the Fanatics commerce direct-to-consumer division, added, “Fanatics is thrilled to partner with Foot Locker and bring a broad, tailored assortment from its leading product catalogue to online shoppers. Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports are trusted, respected consumer brands and we’re delighted to now offer Fanatics’ customers an incredible selection of quality fan gear for all members of the family.”

Also today, Foot Locker Inc. announced Dick Johnson will retire from his CEO role, effective Sept. 1. Johnson assumed the role of CEO in 2014, and prior to that, had been with Foot Locker for almost two decades. The retailer confirmed Johnson will serve as executive chairman of the board through Jan. 31, 2023, after which Foot Locker’s lead independent director Dona Young will replace him as non-executive chair. Former executive chair and CEO of Ulta Beauty Mary Dillon will come on board as the company’s new CEO.