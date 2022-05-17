Adding Women to Corporate Boards Is a Smart Business Decision — And Retail Companies Are Taking Note

As more women across the industry ascend to C-suite roles, there’s also notable movement in another key area of the business: corporate boards.

According to a recent report from Women Business Collaborative, 2021 was a “watershed year.” Women held 27% of all board seats, up from 24% in 2020. This marked the largest year-over-year increase for the Russell 3000, which includes the 3,000 largest public companies in the U.S.

The momentum is continuing as 2022 rolls on, with retailers like Macy’s Inc. leading the way. In late March, the department store added two women — Marie Chandoha, former president and CEO of Charles Schwab Investment Management, and Jill Granoff, former Vince CEO and managing partner of Eurazeo — to its board, effective April 1.

The announcement marked the latest in a string of notable appointments over the last few years — and a shift in the way retail companies are selecting people to their boards. That is, looking beyond a small pool of CEOs that are often mainly composed of Caucasian men. As of October, 8.2% of Fortune 500 CEOs were women, according to the 2021 Women CEOs in America Report.

For Macy’s, board diversity has been a goal of the company for years. The retailer first reached gender parity on its board in 2015 and has hovered around that percentage since then, never dropping below 40%. With these latest appointments, its board is now 50% women, with 31% non- white members, and three out of 14 identifying as members of the LGBTQ community.

“Having such strong leaders from all backgrounds is inspiring to our colleagues,” said Elisa Garcia, chief legal officer at Macy’s Inc. “It reassures them that they could take a similar path [here].”

Macy’s is not the only retail company progressing in this realm. Gap Inc.’s 13-person board includes six women. And Fortune’s 2022 Modern Board 25 — which ranks corporate boards by gender, racial and age diversity — gave high marks to Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.

Now, more companies are seeking to correct the historic lack of representation in these governing roles for women.

How retail stacks up