Farm Rio Launches First Footwear Collection With Exclusive Nordstrom Partnership

Farm Rio is adding footwear to its mix.

The fashion brand, originally founded by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos in 1997 as a small booth at a marketplace in Rio, has grown into a household name in its native Brazil, with over 2,000 employees and 80 stores across the country – the brand even has expanded into the U.S. with flagships in NYC and Miami.

For its latest venture, the Brazilian brand has launched its first-ever shoe collection, exclusively in the U.S. in partnership with Nordstrom.

According to the brand, the new range is designed to be a bold addition to the wardrobe of its print-loving customers everywhere.

The collection is described as a selection of sneakers, sandals, and mules which feature the brand’s trademark artisanal detailing, like embroidery, beads, and crochet. The range is 100% vegan, made in Brazil, and come wrapped in a bag made from the brand’s leftover fabric. Shoes range in price from $145 to $395.

Related Nordstrom's Big Moves: Scott Meden, Geevy Thomas Retire + Jamie Nordstrom, Ken Worzel Take New Roles Mach & Mach Founders Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili on Their Signature Sparkly Shoes and the Power of Sisterhood These Are the Designers Who Will Rule the Shoe World in Fall '22, According to Execs From Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus & Browns

Farm Rio’s beaded Banana flatform sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To celebrate the launch, the Seattle-based retailer has opened a special pop-up at its NYC flagship from now through May 1. According to Nordstrom, the pop-up will evoke the colors and tropical elements of Brazilian street markets, with fruits and flowers to clothes and accessories, transporting shoppers to a warm and happy place.

This is the latest footwear-related pop-up for Nordstrom. Last month, the retailer tapped Georgian brand Mach & Mach to take over the Center Stage pop-up area at its NYC flagship. The shop featured exclusive and newly released ready-to-wear pieces, including embellished blazers, skirts, tops and minidresses, alongside a selection of new handbags, jewelry, belts and shoes with satin, PVC, and crystal details.

In October, Nordstrom installed an immersive pop-up with Dr. Martens in the same Center Stage area inside its NYC flagship. The experience brought to life a music venue atmosphere, complete with trusses, stage lighting, graffitied furniture and a live musical performance on Oct. 15.

And in late August, the retailer opened a Golden Goose outpost in the middle of its NYC flagship, to celebrate the sneaker brand’s 20th anniversary.

The new Farm Rio footwear collection is now available at 60 Nordstrom locations across the U.S. and Nordstrom.com, at Farm Rio stores, and at Farmrio.com.

Farm Rio’s blue Macaw crochet anatomic slide sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Farm Rio’s orange Monstera anatomic slide sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom