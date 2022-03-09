×
These Are the Designers Who Will Rule the Shoe World in Fall ’22, According to Execs From Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus & Browns

By Katie Abel
Givenchy, Fall, 22, Paris Fashion Week
Givenchy on the fall '22 runway at Paris Fashion Week

The fashion month reviews are in, and one thing is clear: Fall ’22 is going to be a strong shoe season, according to retailers.

“The return to in-person events has brought back party heels in a big way and is driving momentum into fall,” said Rickie De Sole, women’s designer fashion and editorial director at Nordstrom.

“Designers are spending huge time and effort on the shoe category, and this shows clearly in what is driving sales right now — fun, colorful, sparkly heels, thigh-high boots, and when flats call,  loafers,” added Helen David, chief merchant of luxury for Kurt Geiger, which operates shoe departments in Harrods, Selfridges, Liberty and more. (For an in-depth look at David’s top picks, see here.)

Which designers will rule the shoe world for fall ’22? Hear from top retailers below.

Rickie De Sole, Women’s Designer Fashion & Editorial Director, Nordstrom

Key trends:

1. Above the knee boots. “So high, I’d call them the new pant. Courreges, Givenchy, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant are great examples.”

2. “Sky high platforms, seen best at Valentino and Versace. Power dressing is back.”

3. “Party shoes, pops of pink, embellishments and crystals reign for fall.”

Favorite collections:

1. Bottega Veneta’s woven boot rooted in simplicity

2. Chanel’s iconic logo wellie

3. Loewe’s surreal sculptural heels

4. Roger Vivier’s fantasy footwear

5. Piferi’s sustainably crafted stilettos

Roger Vivier, Fall '22, Paris Fashion Week
Roger Vivier Fall ’22 feather pump

Lisa Aiken, fashion & lifestyle director, Neiman Marcus

Key Trends:

“The footwear trends were very clear this season; platforms, over-the-knee boots and glossy patent fabrications. One additional theme which is currently driving demand is the return of the party heel, and we certainly saw that continue into next season.”

Favorite collections:

1. “We were happy to see that Valentino’s sell-out platform was reinvented for the show in both square and point toe iterations.”

2. “Bottega Veneta’s knee high intrecciato boot is a luxe development.

3. Prada’s degrade Mary-Jane is at once nostalgic and incredibly relevant.”

4. “Off-runway, the Alaia re-see delivered a hit with their plexi heart toe shoe, which walked the couture runway in January.

5. “A note on men’s: Balenciaga’s runway HD Sneaker which is a single mold and super light is set to be a cult hit for the brand.”

6. “Christian Louboutin continues to bring us newness and relevancy.”

Prada's Mary Jane, Fall '22
Prada’s Mary Jane for fall ’22

New names to watch:

“It is great to see Bruno Frisoni and Paul Andrew return with namesake collections that have a strong point of view.”

Hollie Harding, buying manager of non-apparel, Browns

Key Trends:

“Thigh-high boots, high-rise platforms and pointed-toe boots.”

Favorite Collections:

“Personal standouts include Loewe’s balloon shoes, uber-high platforms from Valentino, Givenchy’s thigh-high boots, cowboy boots from Chloé and the plexi-heel platforms at Rick Owens.”

The Verdict:

“It’s exciting to see daring and super-glamourous footwear styles presented this season; our customer is definitely embracing going out again so we’re sure these will resonate strongly with our customer.”

loewe, loewe fall 2022, loewe paris fashion week, paris fashion week, pfw, loewe shoes, loewe runway, runway, loewe bag, fall 2022, fashion, fashion trends, fall 2022 shoes, shoe trends
Loewe’s balloon heels for fall ’22, part of a surreal twist on Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Loewe
