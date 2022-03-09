These Are the Designers Who Will Rule the Shoe World in Fall ’22, According to Execs From Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus & Browns

Givenchy on the fall '22 runway at Paris Fashion Week

The fashion month reviews are in, and one thing is clear: Fall ’22 is going to be a strong shoe season, according to retailers.

“The return to in-person events has brought back party heels in a big way and is driving momentum into fall,” said Rickie De Sole, women’s designer fashion and editorial director at Nordstrom.

“Designers are spending huge time and effort on the shoe category, and this shows clearly in what is driving sales right now — fun, colorful, sparkly heels, thigh-high boots, and when flats call, loafers,” added Helen David, chief merchant of luxury for Kurt Geiger, which operates shoe departments in Harrods, Selfridges, Liberty and more. (For an in-depth look at David’s top picks, see here.)

Which designers will rule the shoe world for fall ’22? Hear from top retailers below.