eBay to Celebrate Women’s Influence on Sneaker Culture With the ‘Trailblazers Collection’

Some of the looks from the eBay "Trailblazers Collection."

With Women’s History Month here, eBay is delivering a range of iconic sneakers that were created either by or for women.

With a goal of celebrating the influence of women on sneaker culture, the platform has created its first-ever “Trailblazers Collection,” which eBay explained is an event that “highlights sneakers designed or inspired by the industry’s most influential women” that “combines beloved styles with incredible backstories.”

“From innovative designs to milestone partnerships that changed the game, this collection honors the women who have propelled the sneaker industry forward for decades,” eBay North America VP of fashion Charis Marquez said in a statement. “Female contributions to sneaker culture are often overlooked and, despite being passionate sneakerheads, many women feel their voices aren’t heard. We wanted to spotlight and celebrate these women who have positively impacted the community.”

The looks in “Trailblazers Collection” include the Nike Mag, which eBay said was included because of the power-lacing engineered by Tiffany Beers, as well as the Stella McCartney-designed Adidas Ultraboost 22, the Charlotte Lee-designed Casablanca x New Balance 327, WNBA icon Sheryl Swoopes’ signature Nike Air Swoopes and Vashtie Kola’s Air Jordan 2 Retro “Violette.”

Aside from making her Air Jordan available, eBay stated it has partnered with Kola to share the story of her journey and the evolution of the sneaker industry.

“When the ‘Violette’ Air Jordan 2 Retro was released over 10 years ago, it was a truly groundbreaking moment — no other woman had ever designed a Jordan sneaker. It’s an honor to be among this incredible group of women who have had such a prolific impact on sneaker culture,” Kola said in a statement.

The company also confirmed that it plans to honor the role women have played in sneaker culture throughout March with more announcements and activities.