With Air Max Day Quickly Approaching, These Are the Most Popular Nike Air Max Sneakers on eBay

The favorite holiday among sneakerheads, Air Max Day, is just a few days away. With the March 26 date quickly approaching, eBay has revealed several insights into what styles from the iconic Nike franchise its consumers are shopping for the most.

According to eBay, more than 1 million pairs of Air Max sneakers sold on the platform last year. Because of this, the beloved franchise was the second highest-selling Nike sneaker on eBay.

What’s more, eBay said Air Max sales saw a spike last year around Air Max Day. According to eBay, from February to March 2021, the Air Max 2090 and the Air Max 90 saw the largest sales spike, both experiencing a 93% increase. Following the Air Max 2090 and the Air Max 90 was the Vapormax (76%), the Air Max 1 (72%) and the Air Max 95 (69%).

Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition to the sales data, eBay offered a roundup of the most popular Air Max styles on the platform, which were determined by their search volume numbers from January 2021 up to the week of March 16.

It’s fitting that several of the looks on the list are Air Max 1s, with the silhouette celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. The most popular styles include the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves collab, the Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0 “Air Max Day,” the Concepts x Air Max 1 collabs and the Parra x Air Max 1.

Also, the sought-after Air Max 90 “Bacon” and the Air Max Pre-Day made the list.