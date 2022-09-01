Easy Spirit to Enter UK Market as Part of Overeas Expansion Push

Customers in the U.K. will now be able to walk a little more comfortably with the arrival of Easy Spirit.

On Sept. 1, the footwear brand, which is a division of New York-based Marc Fisher Footwear, will mark its entry into the U.K., starting with a dedicated e-commerce site, Easyspirit.co.uk. There it will debut its fall 2022 offering, including the new EMove collection of performance shoes featuring max cushioning, support and shock absorption. Prices for the entire line will range from 75 pounds to 150 pounds.

In keeping with its omnichannel strategy in the U.S., Easy Spirit will also wholesale in the U.K., with the goal to establish a high street distribution network over the next two years. Charles Clinkard and HB Shoes are two of the first partners already set to carry the brand there.

Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear, said, “Easy Spirit believes that comfort is a universal spirit shared by all, which is why international expansion continues to be at the top of the agenda for the future. Our customers’ desire for an Easy Spirit brand presence in the U.K. has surpassed our expectations and we are excited to be continuing to expand our presence abroad.”

Easy Spirit already operates internationally in several countries outside North America, including Israel, Mexico, Taiwan, South Korea, Greece, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Looking ahead to 2023, Itzkowitz said the company is exploring additional markets, such as the Middle East.

Easy Spirit launched its EMove performance line in spring 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Easy Spirit

For Easy Spirit’s U.K. entry, Marc Fisher Footwear is working with a local distribution partner, Brand Collaboration Company (BCC), based in Staffordshire, England.

“BCC is passionate about delivering a first-class service to the Easy Spirit customer,” Itzkowitz told FN. “With over 40 years’ experience in footwear, they offer the perfect partner for brands looking to launch in the U.K. with a one-stop solution.”

She added that Easy Spirit’s merchandise will be housed in BCC’s facility in Northamptonshire, England, in order to offer U.K. customers “fast, efficient, regional delivery and service.”

Aside from geographic expansion, Easy Spirit has been in serious growth mode in 2022. In April, for instance, the comfort brand unveiled the first men’s styles in its 35-year history. That same month, it announced the launch of the EMove collection featuring new technical innovations that could help meet the continuing demand for plush cushioned performance sneakers.

In a statement at the time, CEO Marc Fisher said, “We’re constantly looking for new ways and innovations to outperform while maintaining the comfort and support the brand is synonymous for.”