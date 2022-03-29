How DTLR Is Rebuilding in Philadelphia With a Focus on Community

The unrest surrounding the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin left several DTLR stores decimated. Two years later, the retailer has opened a new unit in Philadelphia near one that was hit the hardest.

While commerce is important, what DTLR co-CEO Scott Collins said is of greater importance is catering to and uplifting the community it has long served.

“There was a lot of civil unrest at the time, so much anger in the community after seeing the video of the senseless killing of this young man. We saw it all on TV and said, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this is America. This is just horrible. We’re better than this,'” Collins told FN. “It was up to people who do business in the inner city to try to rebuild, repair and heal — and heal is the most important of the three.”

He continued, “How do you get the community back together? How do you sew back the relationships between our consumer and the rest of the people in the inner city? The important part of that is our employees. We had 95 stores affected [throughout the country], and 50 were completely wiped out. You take the math and you say, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s affecting close to 1,000 employees. What are they going to do for a job?'”

The newly-opened DTLR store, located at 100 W. Chelten Ave., is the retailer’s largest one-story location. It spans 10,200 square feet and is positioned across the street from its prior store in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Because of the size, DTLR said the store — which opened March 12 — can both accommodate more product and hire twice as many employees from the community.

“We don’t leave the community. Our existence is based off of the community. If we’re really a genuine retailer, you can’t leave because things got tough,” Collins said. “You got to get tougher and you got to find a way to rebuild, you got to find a way to continue to support your community whether that’s through a shopping experience or through employment or just a beautiful place in a neighborhood.“

Inside the DTLR store on W. Chelten Ave. in Philadelphia. CREDIT: Courtesy of DTLR

Although DTLR wanted to rebuild in the city sooner, Collins said COVID-19 delayed the opening, and industry-wide supply chain issues slowed progress even further.

“It was a time for DTLR to be the sun in a very dark time, and wanted to get the store open as soon as possible, but the reality of the situation was we couldn’t get product. We could get certain stores open, but we didn’t have anything to put in the store. It was difficult,” Collins explained.

But now the store is open, and in addition to the shopping experience and offering locals a great place to work, Collins said it will also carry out its community-focused plans. These include outreach initiatives and a place to host events such as coat drives, food drives and more.

“These are the kinds of things we do because the world is turned into this giant commerce machine and we seem to be forgetting about the people,” Collins said.

Today, DTLR has 13 stores in Philadelphia, and said it is an area that it will continue to invest in. The retailer has plans to reopen other locations there in the near future, including a store on Kensington Avenue. DTLR said that store will be located at 3058-3070 Kensington Ave. and will likely open in June.