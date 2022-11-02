DSW Now Offers a Shoe Repair Service at All of Its Stores

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is teaming up with Cobblers Direct to offer shoe repair services in all of its more than 500 stores across the country.

The new shoe repair program allows customers to scan a QR code at their local DSW store, place an order on a smart device, and then hand their items to a DSW associate at the counter.

Once received, Cobblers Direct works with the customer to understand their repair needs, completes the repairs. When the process is finished, the customer can return to the same DSW store for pick-up.

According to DSW, repair services that are now offered include heel cap and sole replacements, deep cleaning and restoration, shines and refinishing, stretching and dyeing, strap and hardware repair and more. The company also noted that it will repair all brands from any retailer.

“We want customers to enjoy and get the most out of their purchases, so if they ever need a product repair, DSW’s partnership with Cobblers Direct ensures convenient access to highly experienced and skilled repair services,” said Doug Howe, president of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, in a statement.

“We believe that repairing shoes, boots, and bags – and not throwing them away – will lead to a healthier planet and happier humanity,” Stephen Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Cobblers Direct, added. “Together with DSW, shoe lovers all over the country now have easy access to expert repair services so they can enjoy their beloved items once again.”

DSW launches nationwide shoe repair services with Cobblers Direct. CREDIT: Cobblers Direct

This isn’t the first time that some DSW stores have offered shoe repair. In 2018, launched a concept store in Las Vegas that featured a nail bar, shoe repair services and custom inserts. The opening of the Las Vegas location marks the extension of this project.

And, in 2019, DSW parent company Designer Brands’ CEO Roger Rawlins stated that he hoped to see 200 to 300 stores in the U.S. offer expanded services like the nail bar, shoe repairs and orthotics — all of which connect to the company’s core offerings while driving more in-person visits.

This new expanded service comes as the retailer rolls out a plan to optimize its stores as “fulfillment centers” and “platforms of discovery” for its company-owned and partner brands.

In a call with investors in March, DSW parent company Designer Brands’ CEO Roger Rawlins laid out his new store strategy for DSW. The goal is to create a “store of the future,” Rawlins added, which will consolidate the 20,000 to 25,000 square foot-stores into more efficient 15,000 square-foot locations and “tell different stories with these brands.”

Rawlins suggested that certain stores could potentially be partly used as fulfillment centers for online orders. As discussed in the company’s financial results, U.S. retail stores fulfilled nearly 60% of the company’s digital demand across all of its retail segments in 2021.

In August, the company posted its latest earnings results. In the second quarter, the Columbus, Ohio-based company reported a 5.1% net sales increase to $859.3 million compared to the same period last year. Net income in the quarter was $46.2 million.