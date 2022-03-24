Draper James Is Launching Its First-Ever Footwear Collection Via a License With Aldo

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James fashion label today the launch of its first-ever footwear collection. After rolling out a collection of slippers in Q4, Draper James introduces a total of 37 new footwear pieces ranging from sandals, flats, kitten heels, espadrilles and evening sandals.

The shoes are available for purchase in Draper James stores and its website as well as Zappos and Nordstrom. Prices range between $85 and $140.

“We felt like we could really fill a white space in the shoe industry in the same way that we’ve done with our ready-to-wear and jewelry and the other lifestyle categories,” said Kathryn Sukey, EVP of design at Draper James. “All of the signs pointed in the right direction towards shoes.”

The decision to launch a footwear line came after Draper James saw success from previous footwear collaborations with other brands. In February, Draper James teamed up with Tretorn for a 5-style co-branded sneaker capsule. In March 2020, the label teamed up with Keds on two low-top silhouettes in four different colorways, including magnolia flower print, navy gingham, eyelet and chambray.

“We saw very real results with each one of our collaborations,” Sukey said, who added that the brand had picked up on a strong interest in footwear offerings from consumers via direct messages on social media and search terms on the company’s website.

“We had a proof of concept and it gave us the bravery to go forward,” Sukey said.

The line was created under a license with Aldo Product Services (APS), which provides brands with resources and facilities to help launch new lines. Draper James oversaw the design aspects for the launch.

In addition to shoes, Draper James is also launching new handbag styles with a 16-piece collection, also via the Aldo Group partnership.

“We jumped at the opportunity to partner with Draper James on the re-launch of their footwear and handbags business,” Erika Adderley, VP of product development and design for ladies footwear and handbags at Aldo Group. “We have so much respect for Reese and our companies share a lot of the same core values. I think this is part of the reason our teams felt a strong synergy from the get-go.”

While Aldo oversaw the production for the footwear line, the shoes were designed by Draper James’ designers. As such, the products feature eye-popping colors and prints — including florals, stripes, gingham and chambray — that are characteristic of the Southern feminine brand’s aesthetic.

With footwear, explained Sukey, Draper James offers its consumers a complete “head-to-toe styling” package, from hair accessories to shoes.

“When we have a particular fabric in the dress, she wants it in the headband,” Sukey said about the Draper James consumer. “She’ll have a complimentary jewelry piece. She might have even the same complementary color in the bag. To be able to bring the footwear as well is just the icing on the cake.”