Dr. Martens to Close All Philippines Stores

Dr. Martens is closing all of its stores in the Philippines.

The footwear retailer announced via a Facebook post that all of its stores in the Philippines will close by Dec. 31, 2022. The post was dated Aug. 27 but appears to have been recently updated with the closure news.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of all Dr. Martens stores in the Philippines,” read the post, which urged people to come in and shop shoes for up for 50% off before the stores close.

Dr. Martens’ post on Facebook CREDIT: Dr. Martens Philippines/Facebook

According to the company’s website, only two Dr. Martens stores are currently open in the Philippines, though the post announcing the closure directed customers to visit four stores in the Philippines before they officially close.

Dr. Martens did not return a request for comment.

The UK-based footwear brand best known for its lace-up boots also closed another store earlier this year, CNN reported. In February, the retailer reportedly shut down a flagship store in Two Parkade BGC.

In November, Dr. Martens reported that revenues were up 13% in the first half of the year to £418.6 million, or about $503 million at current exchange. The company reported growth in all regions, led by America. The footwear brand also said it opened 21 new stores and closed five stores in the first half of the year, bringing its total store count to 174.

“Although there are economic challenges ahead, we are well positioned for future growth,” Dr. Martens CEO Kenny Wilson said in a statement.

Dr. Martens closed its distribution center in Portland, Ore., between September and October this year, which left 71 employees without a job. In a statement to FN, Dr. Martens said the closure came as a result of an investment in a new distribution center in Los Angeles, a larger space meant to support the brand’s growth in the U.S.