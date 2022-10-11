Dollar Tree Plans to Hire Thousands of Associates During Next Week’s Nationwide Hiring Event

Dollar Tree Inc. is planning to hire thousands of associates to help staff network of stores.

According to the discount retailer, it will hold a nationwide hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. Available positions include sales associates, customer service representatives, stockers, assistant store managers and store managers.

Dollar Tree said in a press release on Tuesday that it provides its associates with competitive pay, a comprehensive rewards package and flexible schedules. The company also offers DailyPay, a voluntary benefit offered to associates who can choose to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays, and ValuED, the company’s education assistance program. Dollar Tree added that full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees, GED programs and language courses.

The company said that onsite interviews will be conducted at the participating stores from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. To learn more or to apply, interested candidates can text the word “Dollar” to 58046 or visit DollarTree.com/careers and FamilyDollar.com/careers.

“Our associates are the heart of our company and how we deliver great value to millions of households across America,” Jenn Hulett, chief human resources officer, said in a statement. “We’re looking for talented people who want to join an inclusive, energetic team – with opportunities to take Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to the next level and be part of one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country.”

This announcement follows several other major retailers that have revealed recent holiday hiring plans, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, which said last month it planned to hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates throughout the country as part of its annual “National Signing Day.”

Last month, Macy’s announced it plans to hire more than 41,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations and call centers this season, while Target said it would add 100,000 seasonal employees in 2022, on par with its goals for last year. Kohl’s also is keeping staffing in line with last year, with plans to hire about 90,000 workers for the holiday season.

Walmart, meanwhile, said it planned to hire 40,000 new employees for the holiday season and beyond. And, Amazon is looking to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network.