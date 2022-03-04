Dollar General Plans to Create 10,000 New Jobs This Year as It Ramps Up Growth

Dollar General is hiring.

The retailer announced on Friday that it plans to create as many as 10,000 new jobs this year through expected new store, distribution center and private fleet growth. Dollar General said that these new career opportunities represent an estimated 6% overall increase to its current workforce.

Among the available roles are regional directors, district managers, store managers, assistant store managers, part-time and full-time lead sales associates and part-time sales associates at Dollar General’s 18,000-plus stores across the U.S. It is also hiring for positions within its general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, maintenance, training and administration teams.

As for benefits, Dollar General shared that it offers day-one telemedicine as well as health insurance coverage, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply via Dollar General’s website.

“We are excited to add new opportunities for individuals to start or develop their career through our growing organization, and we look forward to welcoming new talent to the Dollar General family again this year,” said Dollar General’s EVP and chief people officer Kathy Reardon in a statement. “We continue to make meaningful and positive investments in our hometowns through new store and distribution center growth, which allows us to remain dedicated to support our diverse employees with training, development, advancement and education opportunities.”

These new hires are much needed as Dollar General recently announced the planned addition of 1,110 new store openings, which includes approximately 100 new Popshelf store openings. The company also plans to add new traditional and DG Fresh distribution centers and further expand its DG Private Fleet network.

Dollar General unveiled Popshelf, a new retail concept that offers accessories, decor, cosmetics, household supplies and more, in 2020 in an effort to attract higher income shoppers. Roughly 95% of items in Popshelf stores are priced at $5 or less as opposed to sticking to a strict limit of $1.

In December, the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based company reported a net sales increase of 3.9% to $8.5 billion for the third quarter of 2021 and a same-store sales decrease of 0.6% year over year.

Dollar General will report its fourth quarter earnings on March 17.