Dick’s Sporting Goods Is Hiring 9,000 Workers This Holiday Season

Dick’s Sporting Goods is aiming to hire thousands of seasonal employees this year as it gears up for the holiday season.

The sporting goods retail giant announced today its plan to hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates throughout the country, starting on Sept. 28 with “National Signing Day,” an annual recruiting effort event that is now in its fifth year. This number is down from last year’s hiring event, which sought to hire a record 10,000 seasonal employees — the largest number of seasonal associates in its history.

The company added that these positions are available its full portfolio of stores — Dick’s Sporting Goods, Public Lands, Field & Stream and Going, Going, Gone! — stores across the country.

“Dick’s is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service and working with the leading sports and outdoor brands,” the company said in a statement on Monday. “Associates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay and an associate discount of up to 25% off.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods is directing people to apply online via Dicks.com/jobs and then visit their local store or distribution center on National Signing Day.

What’s more, the company announced that all its stores, as well as its distribution centers, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The stores will reopen on Black Friday.

In late August, Dick’s reported second quarter results that topped analysts’ expectations, bucking a trend of weak demand being seen across retailers in the quarter. The retailer posted net sales of $3.1 billion, up 38% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and ahead of analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.68, ahead of expectations of $3.57. Comparable store sales declined 5.1%.

Dick’s also raised its guidance for 2022 and now expects comparable store sales to fall between 6% and 2%. The company also expects earnings per diluted share of between $8.85 and $10.55.