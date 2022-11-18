Dick’s Sporting Goods Releases Black Friday Hours & Best Deals

Dick’s Sporting is offering Black Friday deals all week long this year with major deals on top brand including Nike, Sorel, Brook and more.

Starting Saturday Nov. 20 through Saturday Nov. 26, the retailer is offering up to 30% on select Nike apparel and footwear as well as up to 50% off select Adidas apparel and footwear.

In addition, select hoodies from The North Face will be 30% off, while select NCAA fleece, quarter zips and polos will be sold for $21.98.

Other sales includes 50% off Nishiki youth Pueblo bikes, up to 60% off select basketball hoops from Goliath & Lifetime and up to $230 off select golf clubs.

Then from Thursday Nov. 24 through Saturday Nov. 26, select Sorel footwear will be 25% and Dick’s is offering up to 30% off select Brooks footwear.

The company also announced that while all Dick’s locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow associates to spend time with their families, stores will open back up on Black Friday at 6:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m.

Additionally, Dick’s shopping services include one-hour pick-up, ship to home, and

same-day delivery with Instacart and DoorDash. Plus, the company is offering its Best Price Guarantee service this holiday season. If a customer provides proof that the same product is available at another retailer for a lower price, Dick’s will match that price at the register.