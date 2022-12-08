Expect to See More Shoe Brands at Next Month’s Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Buyers can expect to see even more footwear next month at the upcoming Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market show.

According to the Dallas Market Center, footwear is a category that’s enjoying “tremendous growth” at the show — with the number of exhibitors in January up 45% compared with 2021. Show organizers added that the category’s new location on the 10th floor allows for a greater number of brands. New and noteworthy exhibitors next month include Frye Boots, Phillipe Model Paris, Marc Fisher, Ash, Schutz, Birkenstock and K-Swiss.

Apparel and accessories options also continue to grow, illustrated by a 25% expansion of young contemporary on the 10th floor that includes Endless Blu, Fun 2 Fun, Day + Moon, and Sky to Moon, while the 12th floor young contemporary section is sold out. On the 13th floor, permanent showrooms have grown substantially in the last six months with the addition of PJ Harlow, Duo Threads, My Saint My Hero and Agency Showroom, to name a few. And on the 15th floor of Dallas Market Center, just a handful of showrooms are left to lease.

Related A Complete Calendar of All the Footwear Trade Shows in 2023 Shoe Brands Look Ahead to Brighter 2023 at FFANY and FSNYE Trade Shows D'Amelio Family to Launch Footwear, Skincare Products Via New Brand House

The next Dallas Apparel & Accessories show, which will take place Jan. 10-13, 2023, will also see the launch of “The Goods by Brand Assembly.” This new 17,000-square-foot space, located on the 10th floor, will showcase more than 40 brands presenting collections across all product categories, including apparel, accessories, footwear, gift, home décor and Western. Select footwear and Western collections from Daniel X Diamond, Kit Santa Fe, Dixon Rand and others will be on display in the new section.

“There is remarkable momentum in Dallas, where more retailers are choosing to do business,” Cindy Morris, president and CEO of Dallas Market Center, said in a statement. “They want a single, convenient marketplace to find everything they need. That’s why we have expanded our marketplace to prepare for retailers from across the U.S. and internationally.”

According to the Dallas Market Center, the Apparel & Accessories show grew by 20% in 2022, with total attendance by retailers at all five of the center’s apparel, accessories and footwear trade events up almost 20% this year. Attendance from key territories was also up for the year: The Southeast increased 86%, the Upper Midwest increased 91%, and the West increased 104% compared to 2019.

In addition to the Apparel & Accessories Market show, the Dallas Market Center will also be hosting concurrently the WESA International Western and Equipment Market (Jan. 12-15) and the AETA Equestrian Show (Jan. 12-15). Pre-registration is now open.