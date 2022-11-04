Culture Kings Opens Its First U.S. Store in Las Vegas

The first Culture Kings store in the United States is set to open.

The debut flagship for Culture Kings, an A.K.A. Brands company, consumes roughly 14,000 square feet of retail space at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas. Inside, visitors can find a professional music recording studio, a 75-foot hat wall, a half basketball court, live DJs daily, “The Vault” jewelry room featuring a high-end jewelry selection, a “Secret Room” with rare and sought-after streetwear items and more.

What’s more, Culture Kings said its new door will stock more than 2,000 apparel, headwear and footwear styles. Also, the retailer said it has more than 18 international brands exclusively designed by Culture Kings in store such as Carré, GOAT Crew and Saint Morta, and includes styles from 60 leading third parties.

“It has always been my vision to launch stores in the U.S., and there is no better city than Las Vegas,” Culture Kings CEO and co-founder Simon Beard said in a statement. “The Culture Kings Las Vegas flagship store captures our signature ‘retailtainment’ ethos and enables us to share the ultimate Culture Kings brand experience with our American audience. I’m confident that this one-of-a-kind retail concept will drive growth in-store and online, and will accelerate our brand awareness in the U.S.”

Culture Kings in Las Vegas will open Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. PT, and there will be an invitation-only after-party sponsored by Moët Hennessy that will feature a performance by DJ Drama.

“This is a pivotal moment for Culture Kings. Consumers are interacting with brands on a different level, and Culture Kings is transforming traditional retail into an unforgettable, immersive experience that can’t be replicated. I’m excited to watch the brand take off in the U.S. and globally,” A.K.A. Brands CEO Jill Ramsey said in a statement.