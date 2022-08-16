Coterie to Launch New Look & Focus at Upcoming September Show

Coterie is getting a new look.

The Informa Markets Fashion-owned women’s contemporary trade show, which first launched in New York in 1986, will be getting a facelift when its next edition kicks off Sept. 18.

Over its 40-year history, Coterie has helped brands like Theory, Velvet and Alice & Olivia launch, relaunch, and scale. Now, the show will move into the post-pandemic future by focusing on three foundational pillars.

The first pillar focuses on the community and culture of the fashion industry. The second highlights pathways to sustainability for brands and the full fashion eco-system. The final pillar will focus on bringing new technology to Coterie’s audience, including access to education sessions and other live programming on the metaverse, retail technology, Web3, 3-D merchandising and other emerging fashion technology.

“We are enhancing the fully immersive experience for both brands and retailers online and face-to-face and strengthening our community through enhanced education sessions from the industry’s top leaders and comprehensive community content,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion. “Our evolution is on-going; this is just the start.”

Teodora Nicolae, VP of marketing at Informa Markets Fashion, added: “This is more than a superficial rebrand, we are evolving from the root up. Expect to see elevated branding, a renewed focus on our values and mission, more inspirational and insightful content and truly immersive in-person experiences. It’s Coterie as you know it, but more dynamic than ever.”

This rebrand comes one week after Informa Fashion Markets wrapped up its Las Vegas trade events. According to the trade show organizer, 30,000 register attendees shopped over 2,000 brands over the 3-day MAGIC, Project, Sourcing at MAGIC event. Of the brands exhibiting at the event, 25% were new to the show.

Coterie New York will take place Sept. 18 to 20 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.