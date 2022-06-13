Consumer Concerns About Inflation Hit a Record High in May

Consumers were more concerned about mounting inflation pressures in May, according to new numbers released on Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data.

Median inflation expectations for the year ahead increased from 6.3% to 6.6% in May, up 0.3% from April, the New York Fed said. This marks the highest recorded rate of survey since June 2013, tied with March.

The record high expectations come the same month that consumer prices rose by 8.6% compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from 8.3% growth in April and from the 8.5% growth in March and represented the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

At the same time, inflation expectations over the next three years remained unchanged at 3.9%. Median inflation uncertainty for the short term dipped slightly from a series high in April. At the medium-term horizon, inflation uncertainty increased to a new series high.