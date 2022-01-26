Comfort Shoes & Slippers Are Still the Most Sought-After Footwear, According to Lyst

In the latest installment of The Lyst Index report on fashion’s hottest brands and products, comfort remained a top priority in Q4 2021.

While Balenciaga retained its position as the world’s hottest brand for the second successive quarter, Prada entered the top three brands list in the last quarter of the year. It’s the highest the brand has ever placed in the Lyst Index, and Prada’s Nylon Slip-On boots were consumers’ go-to.

Cozy-pillow slippers were one of the most sought-after shoe styles over the quarter, for both men’s and women’s. The Prada slip-ons ranked No. 5 in in the women’s hottest products list, featuring a padded and quilted upper and lug sole. Coming in at No. 10, meanwhile, were Ugg’s Tazz slipper. The platform suede style slippers offers the brand’s signature Ugg plus wool-blend and an EVA sole for indoor-outdoor use. It currently retails for $120.

UGG Tazz slippers CREDIT: Courtesy of The Lyst

It’s important to note these were the only footwear pieces ranked in The Lyst Index hottest product lineup for women. Balenciaga’s Neo Classic small bag ranked No. 1.

For men, the Gucci 1953 Horsebit loafer as seen in “House of Gucci” was the most-wanted

product in Q4. Although, comfort still remained as one of the biggest trends overall.

The Adidas Yeezy NSTL boots and The North Face’s NSE III Tent mules both made the men’s hottest products ranking in the eighth and ninth spot, respectively. Each style included insulated, puffer-like uppers. The North Face mule slippers retails under $100 and features 100% recycled PrimaLoft Thermoball Eco, material made from recycled bottles. The shoes are also water resistant.