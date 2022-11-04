Clarks Recalls 8 Women’s Shoe Styles Due to Excess Toxic Chemicals

Clarks is recalling some of its shoes after learning about excess levels of chemicals that can be toxic.

The British brand on Thursday initiated a recall of eight styles of its Breeze and Brinkley women’s shoes in navy or dark navy-blue colors. The shoes were first introduced for the spring and summer 2022 season. Clarks said it has notified regulatory authorities about the recall, which is global in nature.

Clarks said the recall came after the company tested samples of the shoes and found “excess levels of the chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine, that are found in Azo Dyes and are restricted in some jurisdictions.”

These chemicals, found in the shoe’s upper, are toxic and can cause health issues to wearers who come in contact with this material for a prolonged period of time.

Related Clarks Opens First US Store in 3 Years at American Dream Mall in New Jersey Salehe Bembury Teases Clarks Wallabees Collaboration Why Clarks Tapped These Five Activists for Its First 'Collective' Campaign

“Clarks would like to apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our customers,” the company said in a release.

Clarks said it is working with retail partners to notify as many customers as possible about the recall. Those impacted are directed to follow the instructions outlined by the company online.

In the U.S., Clarks most popular styles have been the Desert Boot, which launched in 1950, and the classic Wallabee boots. Clarks is currently in the process of expanding its reach and standing in the Americas. Last month, the brand opened a new 2,300-sq.-ft. store at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford, N.J.

According to Gary Champion, president of Clarks Americas, the new opening marked an important moment for the brand.

“This store marks a turning point for us as a brand and for the Americas as a region, as we look to expand into new cities across the U.S. and Canada,” Champion told FN in an exclusive interview. “We are confident that when people interact with our product in person, they will see why these styles have remained iconic over the years.”