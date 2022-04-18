Champs Sports Reveals a New Retail Concept With 35,000 Square Foot Store in Florida

Champs Sports just launched a new retail concept in Florida in a major way.

The Foot Locker Inc. banner revealed Champs Sports Homefield today in Pembroke Pines, Fla., a door the company explained was designed to close the gap between sport performance, wellness and sportswear, and was “created as a true home for the modern athlete.”

And the Champs Sports home for the modern athlete is massive. It consumes more than 35,000 square feet of real estate at located at 12151 Pines Blvd., making it the largest of any Foot Locker Inc. subsidiary.

“At Champs Sports, we are committed to listening to our consumers. We’ve been a part of athletes’ lives since inception and this new Homefield concept directly caters to their total needs,” Guy Harkless, SVP and GM of Champs Sports and Eastbay, said in a statement. “We know those needs are constantly changing and therefore, we are evolving with our consumers across all categories. Our new store in Pembroke Pines represents our own growth and intentional support of all athletes while representing the Champs Sports of the future.”

Related Foot Locker Inc. Taps Puma and Diadora to Create Adaptive Shoes for Autism Acceptance Month Champs Sports and Eastbay Partner to Inspire High School Athletes -- and Launch With an Uninterrupted Collaboration Eastbay Is Getting Into the Apparel Business With the Help of Champs Sports and NFL Quarterback Jalen Hurts

The basketball court inside Champs Sports Homefield in Pembroke Pines, Fla. CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs Sports

Inside Champs Sports Homefield is a full-sized basketball court, a multisport court and a Champs Sports Combine digital VR system. In terms of what is sold in store, consumers will be able to shop apparel, sneakers and equipment for several sports and athletic activities, as well as nutritional and recovery products. What’s more, the company stated the store will serve as a local running destination, with more than 65 different performance running styles inside and a try-on treadmill.

The brand mix in-store is vast, and features names including Nike, New Balance, Puma, Adidas, Under Armour, Brooks and Hoka One One. Also, Foot Locker, Inc. owned brands Eastbay Performance, CSG and Cozi will be available.

The health and wellness section inside Champs Sports Homefield in Pembroke Pines, Fla. CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs Sports

The Champs Sports Homefield grand opening will take place April 22-24, and throughout the weekend, consumers will be offered the opportunity to participate in variety of classes such as band training, HIIT, yoga and basketball skills. There will also be a performance footwear customization art station with local artist, Abstrk, on site, as well as a gaming lounge, opportunities for photo moments and music provided by local DJs.

Additionally, Champs Sports said it will continue with its community-driven mission by featuring a “Wall of Game” that honors community members who have made a positive contribution to local sports. Five honorees will be induced in a ceremony on April 23: Coral Springs Charter School Softball head coach Mark Montimurro; Olympic track-and-field gold medalist Briana Williams; Broward County Schools athletic director Roderick “Rocky” Gillis; former WNBA Player and Mayor of Dania Beach Tamara James, and posthumously, JP Taravella High School athletic director, baseball coach and teacher Jason Stein.

The women’s section inside Champs Sports Homefield in Florida. CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs Sports

The men’s section inside Champs Sports Homefield in Florida. CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs Sports

The kids’ section inside Champs Sports Homefield in Florida. CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs Sports