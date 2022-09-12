Boot Barn’s Whimsical Western Style Goes High-End for Fall Fashion

Impossibly sleek neutrals with a high-end fashion twist best characterizes Boot Barn’s lineup for fall that is flush with contemporary style for its forthcoming fashion and footwear segment. The arrival of its retrofitted look is accompanied by a new label, aptly named Wonderwest, after their sub brand Wonderwest by Boot Barn, signaling a turn toward runway styles and trends coupled with an aesthetic that remains foundationally “Western” at heart.

The Wonderwest line, an assortment of curated western style designs and products that will soon launch as a standalone private label female fashion line, is “catered to those who fuse current elevated trends found in contemporary fashion with western-inspired pieces,” the company said. “As a brand, Wonderwest by Boot Barn pushes the boundaries with disruptive and whimsical choices. Creating a line was a natural next evolution in the Wonderwest story.”

“We were inspired by the opportunity to create high-end fashion pieces but adding the western flair that Wonderwest as a brand is known for, fusing the classic western elements with a nod to runway trends,” they added.

Saddling Up

Boot Barn, which has over 330 retail locations throughout 41 states, said it is “actively growing,” and noted that its Wonderwest line will be featured in select stores and online at bootbarn.com at the start of the holiday season.

Launching in November, Wonderwest will be distinctive for its remarkably elaborate detail. “Because the brand is inherently highly embellished, the holiday period is the perfect time to launch a new product line and get everyone excited. The collection features highly emotional, need-to-have-it kind of pieces.”

Boot Barn said that Wonderwest ties into fashion-at-large through the innate Western style that is ever-present in American fashion. And it’s true that a Western undertone is almost always current, when one considers what is perennially put on the runways by American designers such as Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, or Coach.

“With the consistent appearance of western details on the runway, the longevity of the trend is never in question. High end designers have leaned in more heavily to western influence in their recent shows which give us more relevancy to both the fashion world and our current customer base,” Boot Barn explained.

Rhinestone Cowgirl

Through its use of glittering, sumptuous leathers, gossamer sheaths, elongated fringe, and innumerable sleek details, Wonderwest impresses with pieces that can be easily integrated into any basic wardrobe for an added dose of glamour. Aesthetically, Wonderwest is designed as a seasonless collection that blends a sophisticated color schema with an impressive, contrasting balance of both intricacy and minimalism.

“We are working to create a highly curated capsule collection in a clean and neutral palette of colors to mix and match other pieces easily. Because of the amount of work it takes to create each piece, the collection will be limited in quantity,” they said.

“Each individual item in the Wonderwest line is uniquely designed with handcrafted details – and they are intended to be collected as pieces of art.”

Boot Barn’s Wonderwest fashion segment comes to life through the soon-to-be-launched eponymously named label that embodies the glitter and glamour of high-end Western style.

Here, Wonderwest by Boot Barn walks Fairchild Studio through some if its key pieces that lead its first collection launching in November.

The collection features “highly emotional, need-to-have-it kind of pieces,” the company explained.