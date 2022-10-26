Boohoo Focuses on US Expansion With First Distribution Center

Kourtney Kardashian attends the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The High Line in New York City on Sept. 13, 2022.

Boohoo is preparing to expand its operations in the United States with its first distribution center.

Located in Elizabethtown, Pa., the new 1.1 million-sq.-ft. facility will open in early 2023 and will allow the UK-based fashion retailer to offer next-day service to the New York City metro region.

“We have a loyal and growing customer base in the U.S. and want to provide them with a faster and smoother service than we can currently offer from the UK,” David James, supply chain director at Boohoo, said in a statement. “Investing in our distribution network in the U.S. illustrates the confidence we have to grow our business in this important market.”

To bring this distribution center to life, Boohoo has tapped DHL Supply Chain to operate the facility. DHL said in a statement that it will hire 1,000 associates to staff the warehouse in its first year, with nearly 2,500 associates expected over the next three years.

The logistics company added that the site will feature several amenities, including a kitchen/canteen with fresh food prepared daily, as well as an on-site gym and activity area. More information on hiring opportunities at the site can be accessed at workfordhl.com.

“Although Boohoo has been servicing the U.S. through its existing network in the UK since 2006, the company’s growing order volumes and customer demand on this side of the pond in recent years made a U.S.-based distribution center for direct-to-consumer fulfillment a necessity,” said Kraig Foreman, president of e-commerce at DHL Supply Chain. “Their new facility will reduce transportation costs, improve service, and drive greater agility and speed, getting the latest trends into customers’ hands faster.”

This move comes one month after the British fast fashion retailer inked a deal with Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The partnership sees Kardashian Barker as the face of two upcoming sustainable collections for the company, which received a barrage of backlash online upon the announcement.

Speaking out against the negative comments, Kardashian Barker took to Instagram last month to invite experts to reach out with suggestions. “I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too,” the reality star wrote. “I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!”