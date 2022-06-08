Bloomingdale’s: Everything You Need to Know About Its 150th Anniversary Celebrations

Legendary New York-based department store Bloomingdale’s is turning 150 this year.

And starting this September during New York Fashion Week, the retailer will kick-off its milestone celebration with exclusive product collaborations, consumer experiences, pop-ups, special events across the country, and more, Bloomingdale’s said in a statement.

Billed as “a celebration like no other,” the festivities will continue into the holiday season with special programming at select stores including the 59th Street flagship in NYC, and select stores including South Coast Plaza, North Michigan Avenue, Valley Fair, and Chestnut Hill.

“This significant milestone represents a unique moment in Bloomingdale’s rich history to not only celebrate our heritage, but to also look ahead to our next chapter,” Tony Spring, CEO of Bloomingdale’s said in a statement. “Some of fashion’s best brands started here, trends have been ignited here, and discoveries are made here every day. Bloomingdale’s has always been a brand that inspires, bringing people, style, culture, and technology together. It’s like no other store in the world, and will continue to be so for decades to come.”

“From the world class collaborations to innovative new experiences, our 150th is all about celebrating with, and also giving back to our customers, colleagues, partners, and everyone who has been a part of making Bloomingdale’s the icon it is today,” added Frank Berman, EVP and CMO at Bloomingdale’s. “Together, we’ll inspire the next generation of shoppers through the creative and captivating Bloomingdale’s lens. You only turn 150 once, and this monumental celebration will be one of the biggest and brightest moments in our company’s history to-date.”

See here some of the many special initiatives that will debut later this year.

Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary Exclusive Collection: The line will include over 300 exclusive products and styles developed in partnership with top brands and designers, including special luxury selections, across women’s and men’s fashion, accessories, beauty, home, fine jewelry, and more.

Special Events and Retail Experiences: A series of both private and public events, pop-ups and original shopping experiences will be activated across the country, beginning this September. These experiences are just one of the ways Bloomingdale’s plans to thank its loyal customers through unique, fun, and exciting engagements.

150th Anniversary Branding: Bloomingdale’s is developing dedicated 150th Anniversary branding that will be featured throughout the campaign and integrated into special consumer experiences including limited edition anniversary merchandise collections, a dedicated 150th Anniversary campaign digital experience, and more.

Community Engagement: Throughout the anniversary campaign, Bloomingdale’s will be partnering with organizations, landmarks, and institutions both in New York City and beyond to celebrate, give back and support the communities it serves.