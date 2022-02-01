QVC and HSN Celebrate Black History Month With Black-Owned Brands Spotlight

Qurate Retail Group is celebrating Black History Month in a big way. To start, QVC and HSN are donating $100,000 to the Black Women’s Health Imperative as part of the month-long celebration.

Customers can also make direct donations to the BWHI from QVC.com and HSN.com.

In addition, QVC and HSN are highlighting Black-owned brands as part of the company’s Small Business Spotlight program. Approximately 12 Black-owned businesses outside of Qurate Retail Group’s vendor base will share their brand stories live on-air on QVC and HSN or on QVC2 and will be featured in a special, month-long event on Zulily.

This initiative from Qurate, now in its third year, supports entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups with national on-air and digital exposure. This marks the first time qualifying businesses will have the opportunity to sell on Zulily.

And three new brands are scheduled to launch this month on QVC and HSN: Simply Southern Sides (an assortment of Soul Food starters), CanDid Art (an artisanal jewelry, home décor and kids lifestyle brand), and Undefined Beauty (a beauty and wellness brand). These brands were among 26 Black-owned businesses that received “Big Tickets” at last summer’s The Big Find pitch panels for the opportunity to launch their items on QVC and HSN throughout the year. The Big Find is QVC and HSN’s international search for emerging brands.

Starting today, customers can shop products that specifically celebrate Black culture and Black History Month. Plus, every Tuesday throughout February, QVC will feature Black entrepreneurs in a Black History Month livestream, including “The Bachelor’s Rachel Lindsay.”

“Our Black History Month initiatives are a part of our year-round commitment to celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black business leaders and all entrepreneurs, founders and creators,” said Rob Robillard, SVP of merchandising home, culinary, electronics, and merchandising operations at Qurate Retail Group. “Black-owned small businesses are at the heart of communities across the U.S. and are critical to our efforts to offer innovative, high-quality products that appeal to our customers.”