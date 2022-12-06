Birkenstock Continues to Invest in Brick-and-Mortar With Fourth US Store

Birkenstock has opened its fourth company-owned store in the U.S.

Located at 1019 Larkspur Landing Circle within the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur, Calif., this store follows the openings of the footwear label’s first three U.S. company-owned retail stores in Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City and in Venice Beach, Calif.

According to the German brand, the store’s design embodies the rich history of the brand and features core materials of cork, felt and leather coupled with white oak to create a bright, refined and naturally comfortable space.

In addition to its signature sandal styles, the new store will also carry the growing range of products for women, men and kids including sneakers, shoes, boots, clogs and socks. Birkenstock Marin will also offer a curated selection of limited-edition designer collaboration styles, the company said.

Related How Manolo Blahnik's 'Creative Genius' Led to FN's Collaboration of the Year Award With Birkenstock Whoopi Goldberg Gets Comfy in Birkenstock Clogs to Play With Puppies on 'Jimmy Fallon' Inside the Making of the Collaboration of the Year -- Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock

Inside Birkenstock’s new Marin County Mart store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

To add fresh large scale artwork celebrating the natural landscape of Marin County, Birkenstock partnered with Marin-based artist Leo Bersamina on “Driftwood Footbed,” a 12’x6’6’’x3’ acrylic, wood and paneled sculpture. To create this artwork, each unique piece of wood was hand painted with patterns inspired by Birkenstock footwear and comes together in form modeled off the brand’s contoured footbed.

In addition to the large scale artwork, Birkenstock partnered with local illustrator Kevin Mirsky to create “County Culture,” a playful drawing featuring a cast of characters inspired by life in Marin. The art will be featured on special gifts and throughout the store during its opening, the company said.

Inside Birkenstock’s new Marin County Mart store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

David Kahan, managing director for Birkenstock Americas, said in a statement that the company is “thrilled” to welcome brand fans into its new home. “Birkenstock first landed in the San Francisco Bay Area over fifty years ago and our footprint has been planted in Marin for decades,” Kahan said. “We have searched for many years to find the perfect location in Marin so opening at the Country Mart is an exciting next phase of our history in the area.”

This opening marks another milestone for the footwear label. Last month, Birkenstock’s Boston Clog topped Lyst’s Year in Fashion report. The annual report that analyzes data from its 200 million users found that the Boston Clog is the hottest shoe of the year, with searches increasing 593% in the first six months of 2022.

Last week, Birkenstock was honored with the Collaboration of the Year award at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City for its tie up with Manolo Blahnik.