Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year.
The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending.
Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath and Beyond shares to shareholders, which fell by as much as 26.5%. Previously, the retailer’s biggest investor was GameStop Corp chairman Ryan Cohen, who left the brand earlier this month and shares dropped after he sold his 9.8% stake.
Store closures are already underway, however. As of January 2022, Bed, Bath and Beyond had shuttered at least 37 locations in the U.S. across 19 states, including New York, California, Florida and Minnesota. The move was made amidst plans at the time to close 200 stores over two years, remodel 450 locations, create private labels and push greater focus on its e-commerce platforms, according to KCRA.
Below, a list of Bed, Bath and Beyond store closures that began in January 2022.
Alabama
1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.
Arizona
1004 North Promenade Parkway, Casa Grande
1212 South Castle Dome Ave., Yuma
California
Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell
32391 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel
147 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas
22235 El Paseo, Rancho Santa Margarita
Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road, Tustin
Florida
963 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City
Georgia
130 Perimeter Center West, Atlanta
4475 Roswell Road, Marietta
Idaho
1732 Hurley Drive, Pocatello
Michigan
1132 Jackson Crossing, Jackson
Minnesota
1303 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth
1295 Promenade Place, Eagan
Missouri
5201 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph
Mississippi
131 S. Frontage Road, Meridian
New Jersey
Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road, Edgewater
New York
Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn
328 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua
388 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont
1520 Military Road, Niagara Falls
401 S. Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
25 Waterfront Place, Port Chester
14B Spring Valley Marketplace, Spring Valley
Ohio
Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield
Pennsylvania
7507 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
2845 Concord Road, York
Texas
Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., Brownsville
4169 Sunset Drive, San Angelo
Virginia
2051 Chain Bridge Road, Vienna
Washington
511 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee
200 Triangle Center, Longview
2600 SW Barton St., Seattle
1740 East Washington St., Union Gap
Wisconsin
Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan
West Virginia
555 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia