Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year.

The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending.

Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath and Beyond shares to shareholders, which fell by as much as 26.5%. Previously, the retailer’s biggest investor was GameStop Corp chairman Ryan Cohen, who left the brand earlier this month and shares dropped after he sold his 9.8% stake.

Store closures are already underway, however. As of January 2022, Bed, Bath and Beyond had shuttered at least 37 locations in the U.S. across 19 states, including New York, California, Florida and Minnesota. The move was made amidst plans at the time to close 200 stores over two years, remodel 450 locations, create private labels and push greater focus on its e-commerce platforms, according to KCRA.

Below, a list of Bed, Bath and Beyond store closures that began in January 2022.

Alabama

1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

1004 North Promenade Parkway, Casa Grande

1212 South Castle Dome Ave., Yuma

California

Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell

32391 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel

147 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas

22235 El Paseo, Rancho Santa Margarita

Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road, Tustin

Florida

963 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City

Georgia

130 Perimeter Center West, Atlanta

4475 Roswell Road, Marietta

Idaho

1732 Hurley Drive, Pocatello

Michigan

1132 Jackson Crossing, Jackson

Minnesota

1303 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth

1295 Promenade Place, Eagan

Missouri

5201 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph

Mississippi

131 S. Frontage Road, Meridian

New Jersey

Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road, Edgewater

New York

Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn

328 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua

388 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont

1520 Military Road, Niagara Falls

401 S. Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

25 Waterfront Place, Port Chester

14B Spring Valley Marketplace, Spring Valley

Ohio

Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield

Pennsylvania

7507 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

2845 Concord Road, York

Texas

Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., Brownsville

4169 Sunset Drive, San Angelo

Virginia

2051 Chain Bridge Road, Vienna

Washington

511 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee

200 Triangle Center, Longview

2600 SW Barton St., Seattle

1740 East Washington St., Union Gap

Wisconsin

Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan

West Virginia

555 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia