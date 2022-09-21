Inside Superga Parent Company BasicNet’s New Milan Hub

BasicNet S.p.A. is opening a new home in Milan.

Called Basic Village Milano, the parent holding company of Kappa, K-Way, Superga and Sebago has unveiled a new 4,500 square meter (approximately 48,000 square foot) complex in the Farini neighborhood of the Italian fashion capital.

Located at via dell’Aprica, 12, the new “hub” will serve as the Turin-based company’s Milan HQ with each of its brand’s having their own dedicated showroom, Lorenzo Boglione, VP of BasicNet Group, told FN in an interview.

Boglione added that the new Basic Village Milano replicates the overall build and concept of the company’s head offices in Turin, constructed in an industrial complex dating back to the early 1900s.

The overall space of the Village, which was formerly a rubber manufacturing facility turned architectural firm and event venue, is composed of two buildings overlooking via dell’Aprica and via Bernina.

Showrooms for K-Way, Superga and Sebago. CREDIT: BasicStudios / Dario Dinocca

Entering on via dell’Aprica, the first building is a vibrant yellow and houses the showrooms dedicated to BasicNet Group’s core brands – Kappa, Robe di Kappa, K-Way, Superga, Briko and Sebago. The company’s many collaborations will also have a dedicated space like the recent Superga x Alaïa, K-Way x Fendi, and Sebago x Saint Laurent capsule lines.

Just above the brand showrooms, are nine loft apartments on the second floor of the building – ranging from 45 square meters (484 square feet) to 170 square meters (1,830 square feet), and will be completed by the end of 2022. According to Boglione, these apartments will be used to host buyers, press and friends of the brand and will also be used as short-term rentals.

Showrooms for Kappa and Briko. CREDIT: BasicStudios / Dario Dinocca

The second building on via Bernina, which is red, houses a 400 square meter (4,300 square foot) Italian pub called Edit on the ground floor. Past the pub, visitors can find the Culti Milano SpA offices and showroom, while the second floor offers a 450 square meter (4,800 square foot) terrace offering a view overlooking the former Farini train station and Milanese skyline. The inner courtyard of the ground floor also hosts the offices of start-up Pica Group and VerySimpleKitchen, as well as two fully equipped event spaces, covering an area of 170 square meters (1,830 square feet) and 450 square meters (4,800 square feet), respectively.

The official unveiling of the new Basic Village will take place on Wednesday, September 21 during Milan Fashion Week with a special event dedicated to K-Way.

This opening comes as the company achieved aggregate sales of group products by the global licensees’ network of 567.9 million euros in the first half of 2022, up 28.2% over the same time last year. Consolidated revenues in H1 2022 were 162.3 million euros, up 26.1% on the same period in 2021, followed by double digit growth across global commercial and productive licensees.