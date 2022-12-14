Atlanta Shoe Market’s February Show Is Already Sold Out

Atlanta Shoe Market is continuing its growth into 2023 by already declaring it’s sold-out.

“We have never sold out this early in the 40 years that I’ve worked here,” Atlanta Shoe Market executive director Laura Conwell-O’Brien told FN. “We typically hit this mark right before the show opens, not two months before it’s set to start.”

Now, Conwell-O’Brien said there are over 20 additional exhibitors on the waiting list for the next edition of Atlanta Shoe Market, slated to run Feb. 18-20. “We have over 1 million-square-feet of shoes from 858 exhibitors with over 1,500 brands for retailers to shop in February,” the executive added. “Atlanta has become a can’t-miss show.”

Asked why she thinks the show has grown to be a must-see, Conwell-O’Brien credits only missing one event during the height of COVID as the catalyst to her success. “Over the last three to four years, attendance has been growing at a steady pace since Georgia was one of the first states to reopen after COVID shutdowns took hold,” she said. “During this time, the show has become one of the best kept secrets in the industry, growing steadily over time.”

CREDIT: ROBIN BISH

But ultimately, Conwell-O’Brien admitted that she just wants to give the industry the “best possible trade show” she can. “Our location and nonprofit status allow us to keep costs down, which helps brands and retailers to consistently have a good show,” she added.

Returning brands in February include the likes of Skechers, Sperry, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita and many more.

Atlanta will also welcome 76 new brands to February’s event including ACBC, G-Star Raw, Katy Perry Footwear, No Doubt Shoes, Paul Frank and Santana Canada, among others.

According to Conwell-O’Brien, new this season is “The Fashion Village,” a new area in the main hall created to accommodate 30 new international fashion brands, allowing these brands “high visibility.”

CREDIT: Robin Bish

There will also be an opening night cocktail reception and casino night on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Cobb Galleria Performing Arts, with “Simply Irresistible” as the featured band.

Additionally, National Shoe Retailers Association (NSRA) and the Atlanta Shoe Market will sponsor a complimentary seminar on Sunday, Feb. 19, titled “It’s Time to Turn Your Frustrations into Freedoms,” which will explore how business owners can cut through the chaos of constant change.

This news follows the show’s successful August event, which reported a 20% increase in attendance by both retail buyers and brand exhibitors at the spring ’23 product showcase, with 2,800 to 3,000 of those in attendance identifying as retailers.