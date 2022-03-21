James Whitner’s APB Store Releases the Sustainability-Minded ‘For Locals’ Apparel Collection

Boutique retailer APB has delivered its debut apparel collection.

Dubbed “For Locals,” the range, according to APB — one of the banners under retail mogul James Whitner’s The Whitaker Group — is inspired by the communities that drive the energy that keeps each of its locations connected to the respective city and culture. APB further described the collection as “a special thank you to the beloved people, places and spaces that have become an integral part of each store’s journey.”

The 19-piece collection is adorned with illustration-style graphics that include nods to the banner’s different locations. The imagery includes crimson and red for the sports teams in South Carolina, green and purple for Florida and more.

What’s more, there is a sustainable element to the range. Solar energy was responsible for 75% of the collection’s production, according to APB, and 50% of the cotton for the lineup was made from recycled components sourced from Europe and the United States.

Pricing for the APB “For Locals” collection, which includes T-shirts, shorts, hoodies, hats and more, ranges in price from $5 to $95. It is available now online via APBstore.com and in-store at all APB locations including the Florida (Tallahassee, Jacksonville) and South Carolina (Greenville, Columbia, Charleston) doors.

One of the T-shirts from the first-ever APB “For Locals” range.

T-shirts from the APB “For Locals” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of APB

Trucker hats from the APB “For Locals” lineup. CREDIT: Courtesy of APB