Amazon Looks to Double Its Prime Day Success With New Holiday Shopping Event

Move over Prime Day, Amazon is launching its first holiday shopping event next month.

The online mega-retailer announced on Monday that is launching a two-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members on Oct. 11-12. Called the “Prime Early Access Sale,” the new 48-hour event gives Prime members in 15 countries exclusive early access to holiday deals.

As part of the new deals event, Amazon said it is also introducing a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items. The retailer added that its first Top 100 list will feature a “curated selection” of deals from brands like Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid, Samsung, Peloton and New Balance. New deals from the list will drop throughout the event, offering discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices, the retailer said.

Amazon added that Prime members can also shop up to 80% off select Fire TV smart TVs, plus score additional savings on Alexa-enabled devices and top products from Lego, Adidas, Furbo, and Ashley Furniture. Holiday gift guides and Amazon’s “Toys We Love” list will also make an appearance.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale — an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime, said in a statement. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

This new holiday follows the success of Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event. This year, Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide during Prime Day 2022, up from roughly 250 million in 2021, according to data released by Amazon in July. According to the e-commerce giant, this year’s event was the biggest Prime Day event in the company’s history.

According to Adobe, Americans spent $11.9 billion across the two-day event, representing 8.5% growth compared with last year. The first day saw U.S. consumers spend $6 billion, while the second day came in at $5.9 billion.

In July, Amazon reported sales for the second quarter grew 7% to $121.23 billion, which was higher than Wall Street’s expected $119.09 billion. It represented Amazon’s third straight quarter of single-digit annual revenue growth.

Looking ahead, Amazon’s third quarter forecast suggested growth could reaccelerate, to between 13% and 17%. The company said it projects revenue this quarter of $125 billion to $130 billion.