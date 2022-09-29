×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Amazon Increases Average Pay For Fulfillment and Transportation Workers

By Shoshy Ciment
Shoshy Ciment

Shoshy Ciment

More Stories By Shoshy

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: An Amazon workers pull a cart of packages for delivery on E 14th Street on July 12, 2022 in New York City. Amazon is holding Amazon Prime Day in more than 20 countries, offering exclusive discounts on thousands of products, from July 12-13. The two-day sale began on 2015 as a celebration of the retailer's 20th anniversary. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
An Amazon workers pull a cart of packages for delivery on E 14th Street on July 12, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Amazon is upping its pay for its front-line workers ahead of the holiday season.

The e-commerce giant on Thursday announced that average starting salaries for employees in fulfillment and transportation would increase from $18 to more than $19 per hour, marking an almost $1 billion investment over the next year. Depending on their position and location, employees can now earn between $16 and $26 per hour.

“Continuing to invest in pay, providing easy access to earned wages at any time during the month, and offering great benefits and career advancement opportunities are all part of our long-term efforts to be the best employer in the world,” said John Felton, Amazon’s SVP of worldwide operations.

Related

Amazon Looks to Double Its Prime Day Success With New Holiday Shopping Event

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty in Tank Top & Expressive Jewelry for Chiefs-Chargers Football Game on Amazon Prime

California Sues Amazon for Allegedly Inflating Prices in Order to 'Stifle Competition'

Amazon is also rolling out Anytime Pay, a new program that allows employees to receive up to 70% of their earned pay at any day in the month with no fees.

The e-tailer is launching new career development programs that build on the company’s free college tuition program for hourly employees, in pursuit of a goal to create career advancement opportunities for 300,000 employees through 2025. The company has rolled out a career advancement program to train engineers within Amazon Web Services. Amazon’s education and skill-learning program, Career Choice, currently has more than 90,000 employee participants and more than 260 education partners, Amazon said.

According to Amazon, the company has invested almost $10 billion in its employees this year.

Earlier this week, Amazon said it would launch a two-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members on Oct. 11-12. Called the “Prime Early Access Sale,” the new 48-hour event gives Prime members in 15 countries exclusive early access to holiday deals.

The new holiday follows the success of Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event. This year, Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide during Prime Day 2022, up from roughly 250 million in 2021, according to data released by Amazon in July. According to the e-commerce giant, this year’s event was the biggest Prime Day event in the company’s history.

In July, Amazon reported that sales for the second quarter grew 7% to $121.23 billion, which was higher than Wall Street’s expected $119.09 billion. It represented Amazon’s third straight quarter of single-digit annual revenue growth.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad