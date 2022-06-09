You Can Now Virtually Try On Thousands of Sneaker Styles on Amazon’s Mobile App

Amazon Fashion has launched a new virtual try-on service for shoes.

The e-commerce giant announced on Thursday that it had launched the interactive mobile service “to help customers visualize how a pair of shoes will look on themselves in every angle.”

Starting today, customers in the U.S. and Canada using the Amazon mobile shopping app on their iPhone can virtually try on thousands of sneaker styles from brands including New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics and Saucony with the help of augmented reality.

According to Amazon, once customers select a shoe, they can tap the “virtual try-on” button on the product detail page and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes will look on them. Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoes look from every angle.

Within the experience, customers can change colors of the selected footwear by scrolling through the carousel of options without ever leaving the experience, Amazon added in a release. Customers can also take a photo of the virtual shoe they’re trying on and share the photo with friends through social media.

“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “We’re excited to introduce virtual try-on for shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”

CREDIT: Amazon Fashion

Amazon also noted that the service gives brands a new way to present themselves on its platform.

“Innovation and elevating consumer experiences are at the core of New Balance,” added Melissa Worth, SVP of North America at New Balance. “We’re excited to showcase our footwear selection in Amazon Fashion’s virtual try-on for shoes as we continue to look for immersive ways to engage our shared customer base.”

This news comes just weeks after Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar apparel store in Los Angeles. The 30,000-square-foot Amazon Style store incorporates technology which makes perusing for clothes and accessories more like an online experience but with the ability to touch, feel and try on the product.