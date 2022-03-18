3 Things to Know About Allbirds New NYC Store — Its Biggest Yet

Allbirds has opened its third store in New York City.

The 7,100 square foot flagship, located at 120 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood, is the footwear brand’s largest store yet.

This is the latest opening for the eco-friendly brand, which debuted a 2,810 square foot store in Carlsbad, Calif. and a 2,964 square foot location in Charlotte, N.C. last month. As of this posting, Allbirds has 41 stores globally with locations across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Allbirds may have started its life online, but the footwear brand is investing more heavily in its physical store fleet. The brand more than doubled its sales via physical stores in 2021, growing 112% to $52 million.

Overall, in-store sales were the biggest driver of growth in Q4, Allbirds CFO Michael Bufano said in a call with investors last month. Allbirds now expects new stores in the U.S. to hit between $3.5 million to $4.5 million in gross sales this year.

Here are three things to know about the brand’s latest store.

CREDIT: Eric Petschek

The design amplifies the brand’s sustainability efforts

According to Allbirds, the displays around the shop call attention to the merino wool, sugarcane, tree, and other materials the brand uses in its products. The design of the store also aims to evoke the natural world, with custom wood try-on chairs and displays, and uniquely shaped mirrors. Additionally, customers can see the carbon footprint of each product clearly displayed – a first for the fashion and footwear industry, and a hallmark of Allbirds’s approach to sustainability.

The space will celebrate NYC

Like all of its stores, Allbirds makes a point to honor the local community the shop resides. This new NYC location is no exception. According to Allbirds, the Flatiron flagship includes nods to the local New York City community like offering shoelaces inspired by the squirrels of nearby Madison Square Park and a store-specific pin that pays tribute to the neighborhood’s iconic Flatiron building.

Community is key

Allbirds doesn’t have community centers in its stores for nothing. The brand takes community building very seriously, and it all starts with opening weekend festivities. At its new Flatiron store, Allbirds said it will hold a number of community events between now and March 20 in celebration of the store opening, including an urban nature walk, group runs, and a plant care workshop.