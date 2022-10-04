Allbirds Expands Wholesale Presence with REI Partnership

The digitally-native Allbirds has inked another wholesale deal to sell its footwear.

The eco-friendly brand on Tuesday announced it will sell a selection of products in 41 REI retail stores, including five flagship locations, as well as via REI.com. Allbirds will sell a variety of lifestyle and perfomance products, including Tree Flyer, Trail Runner SWT, Wool Runner, Wool Piper, Wool Runner Mizzle, Wool Runner-Up Mizzle and more.

The new partnership represents yet another wholesale avenue for Allbirds to sell its products. In addition to its website and owned stores, Allbirds sells products in Nordstrom, Public Lands, House of Sports and Scheels.

In 2021, Allbirds more than doubled its sales via physical stores, growing 112% to $52 million. In Q2 of 2021, Allbirds’ U.S. physical retail channel sales grew nearly 120% compared to 2021. The brand opened five stores in the U.S. in Q2 and ended the quarter with a total of 46 stores across the globe. Retail store perfomance was the main growth driver in the U.S. for Q2, Allbirds said. While Allbirds began its life as a digitally-native, DTC brand, the company has seen major wins with its in-store sales in recent quarters.

In 2018, Allbirds partnered with Nordstrom for a concept pop-up showcasing five new colors beyond the brand’s full range of men and women’s styles. In August, Nordstrom teamed up with Allbirds again for a five-week Center Stage pop-up at the department store’s New York flagship.