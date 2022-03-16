Airwalk Is Now Exclusively at JCPenney as the Skate Brand Looks to Find Its ‘Next Generation’ of Customers

Airwalk footwear is now exclusively at JCPenney.

The global action sports and lifestyle brand is now offering its sneakers, skate shoes, and sandals at 520 of the retailer’s stores and on jcp.com. And according to JCPenney, Airwalk will expand its assortment to include apparel just in time for back-to-school.

For Michelle Wlazlo, EVP and chief merchandising officer at JCPenney, this partnership just makes sense. “There are a lot of JCPenney customers who grew up with Airwalk, and now they can reconnect with the style they love,” Wlazlo told FN in an exclusive interview. “Customers new to Airwalk will be excited to see the designs we’ve brought in.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of JCPenney

And as Wlazlo pointed out, the addition of Airwalk is part of the retailer’s overall footwear strategy. “Over the past three years we have refined our portfolio of brands, including private, national and partner brands. Airwalk is a well-loved action sports lifestyle brand and a unique addition to our extensive footwear portfolio.”

Asked about which customer will gravitate to the brand, Wlazlo said that Airwalk is designed to appeal to the board sport enthusiast in everyone who appreciates the urban lifestyle and So-Cal vibe. “Airwalk isn’t about a specific age or gender, it’s all about attitude and being uniquely yourself,” she maintained.

Since 1986, Airwalk, which was purchased by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in 2014 from Payless, has been bringing its SoCal style and attitude to consumers around the world through its sneakers. The brand’s offerings include men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, accessories including skate hardgoods, which are available in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia.

And this new distribution channel is breathing more life into the nostalgic brand. “This is a new comprehensive apparel and footwear plan for the brand within this channel,” added Jarrod Weber, group president of lifestyle and chief brand officer at ABG. “The styles and designs will continue to pay homage to the brands DNA, and we are focused on building the next generation of Airwalk consumers.”