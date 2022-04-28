Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance P550 Is the Hottest Men’s Shoe, According to Lyst

Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance P550 sneaker was the hottest men’s product in Q1.

That’s according to the latest installment of The Lyst Index report on fashion’s hottest brands and products. The Lyst Index analyzes shopper behavior and searches on and off the Lyst platform, as well as product views and sales, to determine the most popular brands each quarter.

The popular basketball New Balance oxford shoe is a result of a collaboration between sporty New York-based label Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance. The pair first debuted their collaborative 550 styles in 2020, with gray, navy, red, and green colorways. This launch was followed by another drop of new styles in April 2021 with a restocks of the inaugural colorways in September 2021.

After these sneakers, the Prada Triangle shoulder bag, the North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket, the Balenciaga Defender sneakers and the Adidas Originals Gazelle sneakers all ranked as the next most popular men’s fashion items on the Lyst Index.

Within women’s, the Naked Wolfe knee-thigh heeled boots ranked as the top product. These shoes have gained popularity through TikTok and on the feet of celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Rosalía. The boots were followed by the Ugg Classic ultra mini boot, the Miu Miu miniskirt, the Moon Boot Icon nylon snow boots and the Totême embroidered scarf jacket.

12 of the 20 top products this quarter were shoes.

On a brand level, Balenciaga retained its position as the world’s hottest brand for the third consecutive quarter, with an 108% increase in searches for the brand on Lyst over Q1. As the tenth hottest brand, Miu Miu jumped 10 spots from last quarter, thanks to a its viral mini-skirt that ignited a 400% increase in searches for the brand over Q1.

Glenn Martens’ Diesel brand also jumped 31 spots to enter the top 20 brands for the first time, nabbing spot number 15. Adidas also jumped a few spots thanks to its collaboration with Gucci.

The Lyst Index summary suggests that these top products and brands represent a renewed interest in Y2K styles and the impact of viral moment on TikTok and across social media.