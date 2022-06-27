Adidas Will Pay Up to $10,000 to Provide Abortion Access to Employees

Adidas is one of the many major retail companies announcing new programs to assist employees in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court officially striking down Roe v. Wade.

The Germany-based athletic footwear maker said in a statement to FN that its medical plan for U.S. employees covers up to $10,000 per occurrence for travel and lodging to obtain abortion services if they are not available in-state.

“Adidas stands firm in support of the right to choose appropriate healthcare for yourself,” Adidas said in the statement. “A crucial part of sport is taking care of mind, body, and physical wellbeing.”

With this announcement, Adidas joins the rank of other retail and footwear companies making commitments to support their employees in the wake of the ruling. Adidas competitor Nike told FN in a statement on Friday that it would cover travel and lodging expenses when abortion services aren’t readily available.

“No matter where our teammates are on their family planning journey – from contraception and abortion coverage, to pregnancy and family-building support through fertility, surrogacy and adoption benefits – we are here to support their decisions,” Nike said.

In response to the ruling, Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart posted a statement on LinkedIn announcing that Dick’s will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees to travel to the nearest location to receive access to an abortion if their states restrict it. Employees, spouses and dependents are eligible for this benefit. Amazon and Skechers also announced it would pay up to $4,000 in company travel expenses to help employees access abortions.

Under Armour and Allbirds said that they would cover travel to get access to health services in another state if needed, with Patagonia, J. Crew and more companies announcing similar measures in support of their employees.