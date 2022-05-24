Adidas Unveils Revamped Portland HQ as Employees Return to the Office in a Hybrid Capacity

Adidas today unveiled a revamped and expanded North American campus.

The Germany-based brand on Tuesday said it has completed a 220,000 square-foot expansion of its headquarters in Portland, Ore. The project, which began in 2018, includes an additional three buildings on campus, a new gym, cafes, parking space and a soccer pitch. In total, Adidas said it now offers 525,000 square feet of office space for its close to 1,700 employees in Portland.

Adidas has expanded its campus in Portland, Ore. CREDIT: Charles Chesnut

“We are committed to creating the best work environment with world-class facilities that inspire our people whose passion, energy and creativity make Adidas a special place,” said Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America, in a statement. “The pandemic has been challenging for us all, but our teams have shown great resilience and determination, and we thank them. We are happy to be back together as one team working to grow our footprint and delight our consumers in North America.”

The new campus, which Adidas has dubbed “the Village,” includes a performance center with fitness equipment for interval training, circuit and strength training, boxing, cardio, and spin, yoga, and dance classes as well as a cafe, juice bar, rooftop lounge and green roof. In the new “Gold” building, employees have access to a food hall and a lab meant for employee creation.

Since April 18, Adidas U.S. employees have been required to come into the office for three days or more a week with the option to take an extra two weeks per year to work remotely from anywhere. According to Adidas, this hybrid model is meant to promote collaboration and flexibility.

To help employees transition back into the office, Adidas has offered its employees free food, raffles and activities in its U.S. HQ in Portland as well as offered mental health resources and free virtual therapy sessions.

“We are happy to be back together as one team but recognize the transition to a hybrid work environment may be a big adjustment for employees,” said an Adidas representative. “Our goal is to foster a work environment where all our people feel safe, understood and empowered.”

Adidas also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Canada.