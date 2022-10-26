Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff

10 Jul 1999: The Adidas Logo on the New Zealand shirt during the Tri-Nations match against South Africa at Carisbrook Park in Dunedin, New Zealand. The All Blacks won 28-0. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wilson /Allsport

In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.”

“Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25.

The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its Yeezy partnership. The company faced backlash for waiting to do so while Ye doubled down on anti-semitic rhetoric. Meanwhile, as Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Ye, the hashtag #boycottadidas gained momentum and people equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. Some Twitter users shared photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Campbell.

Before Adidas made its decision, some former and current Adidas employees took to social media to call out the German brand for its lack of response.

“As a member of the Jewish community, I can no longer stay silent on behalf of the brand that employs me. Not saying anything is saying everything,” wrote Adidas’ director of trade marketing at Adidas Sarah Camhi in a Monday LinkedIn post that has racked up more than 29,000 reactions. “Until Adidas takes a stand, I will not stand with Adidas.”

Jamira Burley, who previously worked as Adidas’ North America director for social impact initiatives, also posted on LinkedIn about the lack of response from the brand.

“I’m not at all surprised by the lack of response from leadership,” she wrote in a post with more than 1,000 reactions. “During most of my time at the brand, my team faced constant scrutiny and pushback for our recommended investments in communities of color ( I’ll flag that this pushback came from global and not the North American leadership team).”

She added, “The reality is the brand claims diversity and inclusion are a priority but lack it at the highest level — especially with its confirmed community partners.”

Another former Adidas director wrote on LinkedIn that “The board should intervene and do what’s right. Your silence is deafening.”

In his letter to employees, Campbell said the entire senior leadership team at Adidas supports the termination of the Yeezy deal, which is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022.

“I want to acknowledge how difficult this situation has been for all of our employees and especially for our Jewish and Black communities as well as the Yeezy team. I know how much it has impacted so many of you and I’m sorry for the pain you’ve endured,” he wrote.

In response to a question regarding potential layoffs for the Yeezy unit, an Adidas spokesperson said “This is not up for discussion. We need their talent and skills within the organization.”

In his letter, Campbell also reiterated that it is the company’s “highest priority to work closely with the Yeezy team to ensure they are supported through any transition.”