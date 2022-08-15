Reebok Owner ABG Reportedly Set to Acquire Ted Baker

An exterior sign at the Ted Baker store on Regents Street in London, England on April 29, 2022.

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is reportedly set to acquire Ted Baker, the London-based fashion brand.

According to a report from FN sister publication WWD, ABG is expected to reveal Tuesday morning that it has signed a deal to purchase the U.K.-based brand for 110 million pence a share, or around $203 million in total, a price that is about one-third lower than the 160 pence a share the company had originally expected.

An announcement of the impending deal is expected at the opening of the London Stock Exchange, where Ted Baker is listed, WWD reported.

When reached by FN on Monday, representatives for ABG had no comment at this time.

This news comes months after it was reported that ABG withdrew from the race to acquire the fashion firm. Ted Baker said in a public statement in June that it was informed that its “preferred counterparty” would no longer proceed with an offer to acquire the brand.

In late May, Ted Baker announced that its board has selected a party with which to move forward in a sale process. Though the brand never named ABG, the New York-based powerhouse was reportedly one of multiple interested parties who engaged with Ted Baker for a possible sale, Sky News reported in April. According to the report, it was unclear if ABG had submitted a formal offer, but it was among other interested companies exploring its options.

“The counterparty indicated that its reason for not proceeding was not linked to its due diligence review of the company,” Ted Baker said in its May statement, adding that the company had received “a number of other non-binding proposals” which were to be scrutinized.

Ted Baker said in a public statement in April that it had entered into a process to put itself up for sale. The company also said it had received two unsolicited non-binding proposals from Sycamore Partners to acquire the company, which were rejected due to the way in which they each “significantly undervalued” the company.

Ted Baker previously said it received an improved offer from Sycamore, as well as a third offer from another party. Ted Baker said it would limit its engagement with companies that “understand and value the full potential of this unique brand.”

At the end of May, Ted Baker narrowed its pretax losses in fiscal 2022 to 44.1 million pounds from 107.7 million pounds in the previous year. Group sales in the first quarter of the year were up 20% compared with last year, although they are 37% lower than the corresponding period in 2020.

The company said it had an “encouraging” start to the second quarter, with improvement in sales trends in the U.K. and European Union. The North America retail business, however, has been “adversely impacted” by product availability and disruption following the transition to the e-commerce platform.

ABG’s roster of brands includes Forever 21, Barneys New York, J.C. Penney, Reebok, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, Marilyn Monroe and most recently, David Beckham’s global brand. ABG’s value now exceeds $21 billion as measured by annual retail sales.

ABG, led by CEO Jamie Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse, was awarded Company of the Year in Footwear News’ Annual Achievement Awards in New York in November.